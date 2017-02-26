CPA backs Lopez for mine closure order

By CPA (PR)

BAGUIO CITY — The Cordillera People’s Alliance (CPA) expressed support to the move of Secretary Gina Lopez of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to close and suspend mining companies.

“No DENR secretary has ever done this before — to make a decision for social justice for all communities who have been demanding for a stop to the operations of mining companies that have historically violated indigenous peoples’ rights, destroyed and plundered ancestral lands and the natural resources therein,” Abigail Anongos, secretary general of the CPA said.

Anongos further said that they support the cancellation of the 75 Mineral Sharing Production Agreements in watershed areas, that included five watershed areas in Licuan Baay of Abra; Itogon and Mankayan of Benguet.

“In fact, mining companies should not be allowed to operate in the Cordillera because the Cordillera is the watershed area of the entire Northern Luzon,” Anongos added.

Anongos, however, said that the Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company operating in Mankayan, Benguet should be included in the list ot 23 mine companies for closure. She said the Lepanto’s 80 years of operations have polluted and silted the Abra River and destroyed people’s agriculture.

Anongos added that Lepanto’s operations brought in militarization, resulting to various cases of human rights violations against the people of Mankayan. “Let us not lose sight of this, in addition to its environmental crimes,” she said.

Anongos further said that Philex Mining Corporation should be closed. “It was not so long ago when TP3 collapsed, and we will not wait for another mining disaster to happen,” she said.

Anongos said CPA will stand by Lopez until the orders for closure and suspension with rehabilitation and compensation are implemented and becomes a reality. # nordis.net