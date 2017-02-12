Cordi folk wants resumption of peace talks

By JEOFFREY MHAR LARUA

BAGUIO CITY — Progressive groups from the region greeted the city with a mobilization calling for the resumption of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) — National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) peace negotiations, February 10, after President Rodrigo Duterte’s sudden withdrawal and declaration of an ‘all-out war’ against the rebels.

The ‘peace’ gathering, which is among the many launched nationwide, set to urge the government to address the root causes of the armed conflict between the state and the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) through the peace talks. The communist group has been waging a rebellion against the state for over 48 years.

According to Santos Mero of the Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA), a grassroots organization in the Cordilleras, it is important to address the root causes of the conflict as this will bring about important socio-economic reforms and break down inequalities in society.

Threat of vilification

Meanwhile, the progressive groups also slammed the government’s ‘all-out’ declaration of war against the CPP-NPA. For human rights watchdog Cordillera Human Rights Alliance (CHRA), the government’s declaration of war has led to a vilification campaign among activists.

In a report released by the human rights group, elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) illegally arrested development worker and political activist Sarah Abellon-Alikes on February 9. She was arrested without any warrants nor charges and detained at Camp Bado Dangwa in La Trinidad.

Meanwhile, in Mindanao, student activists are subject to red-tagging operations by anonymous groups with posters identifying them as NPA sympathizers.

For CHRA, the recent turn of events is the translation of the government’s all-out war against the revolutionary forces to “fascist attacks”.

“The terror unleashed by the Duterte administration, warmonger Cabinet members and advisers and the State security forces should be squarely resisted by the people,” the CHRA stated.

Militarization continues

The CHRA also denounced the continuing militarization brought about by the Duterte administration’s ‘all-out war’ against the rebels. In Kalinga, two Philippine Army (PA) companies are currently encamped in the towns of Balbalan and Pinukpuk.

“Hindi lang ito isyu ng militarisasyon kung hindi isyu rin ito ng karapatang pantao. Sa lugar kung saan may militarisasyon, mayroong harassment na dinaranas ang mga katutubo,” said CHRA’s secretary-general Imelda Tabiando in Ilokano during the program.

At least four companies of the PA are currently encamped in various towns of Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, and Ilocos Sur.

For Nestor Peralta of the Ifugao Peasants Movement (IPM), the military presence in indigenous communities can qualify for oppression as it limits the movement inside the communities. Indigenous communities all over the Cordillera have long reported harassment from the military.

“Mayroong pagkakatulad ang mga pangyayari ngayon sa Martial Law,” CHRA’s Tabiando said referring to the unabated human rights abuses committed by the state. # nordis.net