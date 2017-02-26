Benguet Corp gets more fines for river pollution

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Cordillera has recommended to the Pollution Adjudication Board (PAB) additional fines for Benguet Corporation (BC) for uncontained tailings leak last October that polluted the Liang, Ambalanga and Agno rivers.

EMB Cordillera Director Reynaldo Digamo announced in a press conference on February 22 that BC’s fines has reached over P70 million in January.

It can be recalled that silt started to leak into the rivers on October 27. The company was only able to contain the leakage on November 7.

Digamo reiterated that the penalty was computed based on the Clean Water Act that provides that BC be charged P200,000 per day. He explained that the fine was tripled because the leak polluted three river systems.

The Liang river converges with the Ambalanga river before draining into the Agno river.

The computation, Digamo said is not yet final because the clean up along the Liang river is not yet done. He said that the Ambalanga and Agno clean up are already done.

He also disclosed that there still is a minimal discharge from the old Antamok tailings pond. He said that the company has yet to plug the breach at the old tailings pond.

The EMB director further said that of the approximately 70,000 metric tons of tailings that flowed into the three river systems, the company was only able to recover over 5,000 metric tons.

Digamo said it would be impossible for the company to recover all the tailings that was discharged because most were already washed down stream and most probably has settled at the reservoir of the San Roque Dam.

Digamo said the company can always appeal with PAB that will ultimately decide on BC's case.