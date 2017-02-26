Bandillo: Whatever happened to Duterte’s platform of change?

By RANDY FELIX P. MALAYAO

www.nordis.net

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Turbulence does not necessarily mean change in the status quo but it cements it.

Where is Duterte’s administration treading? Despite meteoric popularity, there are now glaring signs of growing discontent and of decline. Over time, the promise of hope seems to fade quite fast. Let us have a quick review of Duterte’s promises.

Duterte promised to rid the country of the drug menace. in just 7 months, his Oplan Tokhang has resulted to more than seven thousand deaths – 2,503 killed in police operations and 3,600 killed by “unidentified” parties. As of July 1, 2016 to January 25, 2017 there were about 42,916 operations which left 2,503 dead, 54,041 arrested; 6,840,413 houses visited; 1,174,331 surrenderees (pushers account for 79,283; users, 1,095,048).

Most of those killed were suspected foot soldiers and a handful merchant leaders. A bigtime druglord, an alleged Chinese businessman was allowed to leave untouched after a pictorial with the president while thousands inundate the hell-like Philippine jails.

One fierce critic, an oppositionist senator De Lima, has just been charged with non-bailable drug-related crimes. De Lima is no ordinary critic, she exposed the Davao Death Squads of then Mayor RRD during her stint at the CHR and at the Senate. Stiffling dissent is very much pronounced in this case of De Lima.

Duterte proclaimed to end ENDO or end of contract scheme, the scourge of workers. After front page declarations by the Labor Secretary, nothing has been heard of about ENDO. Naisalteken, kunada iti Ilokano.

More peasant leaders are being killed fighting for land. Peasant protests against landlords were met with violence at Hacienda Luisita, Lapanday Farms, Tan Estate in Capiz, and Arakan, Cotabato, and elsewhere. The only glimmer of hope is that Secretary Paeng Mariano has vowed that not a single farmer will be displaced from his farmland. There is small chance, however, that a genuine agrarian law be enacted in the landlord-dominated Duterte Congress.

Duterte shocked the world when he picked up a fight with Obama, the most powerful president in the world. He repeatedly condemned America and has vowed to adopt independent foreign policy, evict US troops, stop joint exercises, terminate EDCA and other onerous military treaties. But they stay as mere lip services as more joint exercises have been signed between two governments, and more US construction have been permitted.

Despite auspicious start of GRP-NDFP Peace Talks with three successful rounds, Duterte terminated abruptly and arbitrarily the peace talks with the CPP-NPA-NDF, squandering the positive advances and gains of the last six months. He also ordered that JASIG be terminated and ordered the state forces to arrest all peace consultants who were released on bail. Consultants have 30 days to retreat to safety according to JASIG.

With the cancellation of peace talks, there is now a significant rise in human rights violations mostly, harassments, extra-judicial killings and militarization of communities. It seems like there is a return of the Inter-Agency Legal Advisory Council (IALAG) of then GMA era against social activists and dissenters. As DOJ Sec Raul Gonzales had directed, “just file the cases, bahala na ang courts mag-establish ng probable cause.” There are now about 402 political prisoners. Forty of these were detained under the current regime. With Duterte’s total war policy, it is only a matter of time that the number political prisoners, will double, or worse, rise exponentially.

Duterte has vowed to dismantle oligarchy but his Cabinet is manned by a majority of oligarchs, neoliberal advocates and right wing pacifists. The leftists in the cabinet are only a minority. Further, old oligarchs are now fully restored – the Marcoses, Macapagal-Arroyos and others.

Marcos was given a state burial “as a soldier, not as a hero” at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. This is a grave insult to the nation. And how are the Marcoses now? Their stashed wealth remains intact and must have grown tenfold in various finance havens, dummies and all. And the Marcos regime’s victims? They have yet to be justly compensated and properly recognized.

Corruption is here to stay. No one has been convicted of the PDAF and DAP pork scandals. Napoles, known ringleader, has been given a reprieve by a Duterte Solgen. Worse, she is now being considered to turn as state witness. Rampant corruption at MRT, LRT, common station, LTO license plates and license cards; the Customs, among others. The bigtime extortionists and plunderers have yet to be made accountable.

Gina Lopez has proven to be no ordinary secretary. She has caused the suspension of plunderous mining companies, to the consternation of mining oligarchs. The big foreign and local mining interests are now moving heaven and earth to remove her from the DENR. In the same manner that neoliberal advocates are trying to ease out left-leaning cabinet secretaries from DAR, DSWD and NAPC.

Indeed, the more things change, the more we remain the same. We are still mired in wanton poverty, landlessness, unbriddled corruption, growing state fascism and foreign imperial domination. # nordis.net