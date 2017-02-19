Bandillo: Termination of Peace Talks

By RANDY FELIX P. MALAYAO

www.nordis.net

There have been advances made by both Parties in the last six months. What are these gains? There have been reaffirmation of past agreements since 1992; release of 17 consultants and some staff, albeit conditionally (on bail); reconstitution of JASIG List; agreed to adopt general amnesty for all political prisoners. There have been three successful rounds – Oslo 1 and 2, and Rome Round where both parties agreed to accelerate peace talks; and significantly under CASER, both parties agreed in principle to the free distribution of land to farmers. And yes, we should recognize that there was truce in 6 months, the longest thus far among administrations. All these will be squandered if talks are totally abandoned.

Apparently, President Duterte abruptly terminated the talks on the following grounds: the NDFP’s just demand (instead of insistence) on the release of political prisoners; the non-signing of a bilateral ceasefire agreement; lifting of the New People’s Army’s unilateral ceasefire

On political prisoners

Let’s tackle the issue of political prisoners (PPs). There are about 392 PPs as of December 31, 2016. Of these, 294 were arrested during the Aquino III admin, 15 under Duterte (and fastly growing in number!), 34 are women, 122 sick, 30-elderly, 3 were minors at the time of their arrest and 4 NDFP consultants and staff. There are 321 undergoing trial, 71 are wrongly convicted. Three hundred eigthy-eight (388) are facing trumped up criminal charges (murder, frustrated/attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and explosives), only 4 are charged with rebellion.

Twenty three (23) were released in 2016 in line with the GRP-NDFP peacetalks while 32 were released in 2016 outside the peace negotiations initiative.

The longest-held political prisoner is Jose Ceriales, currently detained at New Bilibid Prison and arrested on May 8, 1985 during the Marcos regime. He was a peasant organizer in Negros Oriental arrested and wrongly convicted on charges of multiple murder and double frustrated murder. He was arrested when he was 22.

NDFP Peace Panel Chair Fidel Agcaoili aptly said in his closing statement in the Rome Round, “the release of political prisoners is not simply a goodwill measure on the part of the GRP nor is it a precondition. It is a matter of redressing an injustice. It is a matter of compliance with the CARHRIHL. It is also a question of trust, of palabra de honor. The promise given in August 2016 in order to secure the indefinite extension of the unilateral ceasefire of the revolutionary movement has not materialized to date.”

On the issue of ceasefire

The NDFP did not withdraw their unilateral ceasefire just because the political prisoners were not released. There are well-documented violations of the CARHRIHL (e.g. military occupation of civilian structures like schools, health centers, residences; killings & disappearances of farmers & civilians; labelling & threatening civilians allegedly for being NPA supporters or sympathizers or falsely as drug users; forward deployment in areas the NDFP considers as their territories under the guise of “civil relations” or “peace & development operations”).

The NDFP has asserted that its hand was forced to withdraw its own ceasefire as the same has become “untenable” despite assuming an active defense mode to make the truce hold for the longest time.

Even if the armed conflict between the armed forces of the two Parties has resumed, peace negotiations can and must continue precisely to continue with the forging of the CASER, CAPCR and the bilateral ceasefire agreement and effecting the amnesty and release of all political prisoners within 2017. Note that more than 10 major agreements were made during the Ramos regime while fighting went on.

In the Rome talks, there is an agreed schedule to pursue the matter of bilateral ceasefire on February 22-25 in The Netherlands. Proof that the idea of bilateral ceasefire is not actually discarded.

Where do we go from here? Abandoning the peace talks at this point will put to waste the gains and goodwill that have been made between the GRP and NDFP since the resumption of the talks in August of 2016.

If there is one compelling reason to revive the talks, it is the commitment to resolve the roots of the five-decade armed conflict. Both parties must honor commitments, fulfill pledges and respect solemn and binding bilateral agreements. Thise are the most principled gestures of good faith which are requisites to continue negotiating despite differences.

The NDFP remains optimistic and looking forward to the reversal of President Rodrigo Duterte’s recent declaration terminating the peace talks between the GRP and NDFP. # nordis.net