Bandillo: Peace talks must continue

By RANDY FELIX P. MALAYAO

www.nordis.net

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (PRRD) has terminated its peace negotiations with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) and unleashed an all-out war policy despite the unprecedented and significant advances made in the Rome Round of Talks on the substantive agenda of the negotiations for the benefit of the Filipino people.

PRRD attributed his declaration to the NPA’s lifting of the unilateral ceasefire effective February 10 and alleged violations which are actually in consonance of NPA’s active defense policy during ceasefire.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) cited President Duterte’s refusal to release nearly 400 political prisoners and the continuing presence of government forces in the communities and violations as reasons it terminated its unilateral ceasefire.

Achievements of the Rome round

Agreements were forged to comply with the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL) concerning the release of all political prisoners, justice for and indemnification of victims of human right violations under the Marcos regime, allegations of human rights violations under Oplan Bayanihan, Tokhang and Kapayapaan, and approval of the supplementary guidelines of the Joint Monitoring Committee.

There was also an initial discussion of the bilateral ceasefire agreement to replace the unilateral ceasefire declarations. In fact, it is stipulated that there shall be a meeting of representatives from both parties on February 22-27 in Utrecht to tackle the issue of bilateral ceasefire.

The most significant achievements are the exchange of full drafts of the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms (CASER) by the reciprocal working committees of theGovernment of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) and the NDFP, and the complete drafts of the CAPCR by the reciprocal working groups.

Ka Joma, in his public pronouncements and advises to the NDFP delegation, asserts that it is possible to implement the CASER and CAPCR through GRP executive actions, legislation and constitutional amendments before the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on End of Hostilities and Disposition of Forces (CAEHDF) in 2020-21. He also foresees that a bilateral ceasefire agreement is possible, especially after the signing of the CASER and the CAPCR by the negotiating panels in 2017.

On the withdrawal of the unilateral ceasefire declarations

The issue on the withdrawal of the unilateral ceasefire declarations should not be a reason to totally suspend the peace negotiations between the revolutionary movement and the Philippine government.

Despite the absence of any ceasefire orders during the terms of former Presidents Fidel Ramos, Joseph Estrada, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Benigno Aquino III, several important agreements and documents were signed.

During the time of Ramos, at least 10 agreements were signed after the formal talks was initiated following the collapse of the attempt to negotiate during the administration of Corazon Aquino.

During the exploratory talks between the NDFP and the Ramos administration, both agreed on the The Hague Joint Declaration in September 1, 1992. This agreement serves as the foundation of the negotiations where parties agreed to tackle in a successive manner the different substantive agenda including human rights and international humanitarian law; socio-economic reforms; political and constitutional reforms; and the end of hostilities and disposition of forces.

Major breakthroughs, in the absence of a ceasefire, were also achieved from 1994 to 1995 when both peace panels agreed to sign three essential documents including The Breukelen Joint Statement of June 14, 1994; the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG) of February 24, 1995; and the Agreement on the Ground Rules of the Formal Meetings of February 26, 1995.

Following the start of the formal talks in 1995, both parties signed the Additional Implementing Rules Pertaining to the Documents of Identification in June 26, 1996, the Supplemental Agreement to the Joint Agreement on the Formation, Sequence and Operationalization of the Reciprocal Working Committees in March 18, 1997 and the Joint Agreement in Support of Socio-economic Projects of Private Development Organizations and Institutes in March 16, 1998.

The Additional Implementing Rules of the JASIG Pertaining to the Security of Personnel and Consultations in Furtherance of the Peace Negotiations were also signed in March 16, 1998.

Under Ramos, the Comprehensive Agreement on the Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law, the first in the four substantive agenda, was forged. It was signed though during the term of President Estrada. There was no ceasefire then.

Several joint statements were signed during the Arroyo administration where the past agreements were reaffirmed.

One of the major developments during Arroyo’s presidency was the signing of the Joint Monitoring Committee that puts into action the monitoring of human rights abuses.

It was also during the Arroyo administration when both parties signed a memorandum of understanding with the Royal Norwegian Government as the third party facilitator.

During the term of President Aquino, a joint communique and a joint statement were inked to reaffirm the previously signed agreements until the talks hit a snag and was in impasse by the time Duterte was elected.

While a ceasefire would create better conditions for the negotiations, the entire peace process should not be ended just because both parties could not immediately address unresolved issues on the temporary cessation of hostilities.

There are other more significant and weightier substantive agenda that are being discussed on the table. And these, the CASER (Comprehensive Agreement on Socio-Economic Reforms) and the CAPCR (Comprehensive Agreement on Political and Constitutional Reforms), are the much-needed reforms that would address the roots of the armed conflict. # nordis.net