Baguio media plant trees for departed colleagues

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — In memory of their colleagues who have gone before them, members of the Baguio Correspondents and Broadcasters’ Club (BCBC) and the families of the departed planted pine tree saplings at the Busol watershed on February 13.

BCBC gathered the immediate kin of five media workers who have passed on in the recent years to revive the club’s memorial tree planting tradition.

Among those remembered and honored that day were the late Baguio Midland Courier general manager Dr. Charles M. Hamada, former Bombo Radyo Baguio station manager Pablo Mercado, former RPN-DZBS broadcaster Roger Santander, former DZEQ Radyo ng Bayan general manager Napoleon Javier, and former Philippine Daily Inquirer photojournalist-correspondent Angelito Soberano.

According to BCBC President Ramon Dacawi, the planting of memorial trees for departed colleagues has been a tradition with the Baguio Press Club, a group of editors and publishers in earlier years. He said that this tradition was missed for a few years.

The last time a memorial tree planting was held was in 2012 for two Baguio media stallwarts; Midland editor Cecile C. Afable, “grand dame” of Baguio; and publisher Geronimo Evangelista Sr., the “dean” of Baguio journalists.

Dacawi hopes that with the revival of the tradition of remembering those who “wrote 30” or has “signed off” would be continued by the next BCBC officers. # nordis.net