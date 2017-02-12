Baguio dads seek resumption of peace talks

By ALDWIN QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY— Baguio law makers urge the Government of the Philippines (GPh) and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) to continue with the formal peace talks.

In a resolution, Baguio City Councilors Arthur A. Allad-iw, Leandro B. Yangot, Jr. Faustino A. Olowan and Benny O. Bomogao, urged both the GRP and NDFP to go back to the negotiating table “in a none adversarial way”. They further urged both parties to focus on the remaining substantial agenda of social, economic and political reforms that would address the root causes of the armed conflict in deference to the outcry of Filipinos for a just and lasting peace.

The councilors stated in their resolution that the panels had been successful in their 3rd round of talks last January 19-25 at Rome, Italy with the following achievements. In the said round the panels reached an agreement in principle on the first four items of the draft on the Comprehensive Agreement on Socio-Economic Reforms (CASER), which includes free distribution of lands to landless farmers.

The CASER is a landmark document that addresses the poverty problem in the country.

The parties agreed to form a Bilateral Working Team of the Reciprocal Working Group (RWCs) to accelerate the drafting of the CASER. The parties even exchanged drafts and initial discussion on Political and Constitutional reforms.

Among the achievements is the signing of the Supplementary Agreement for the operationalization of the Joint Monitoring Committee (JMC) for the implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL).

The panels agreed to discuss the GRP’s proposal for a Bilateral Cease-fire on February 22-25, 2017 in the Netherlands.

It can be recalled that on February 5, President Rodrigo Duterte terminated the peace negotiations between the GRP and the NDFP “unless there is a compelling reason that will benefit the nation.”

“The termination of the peace negotiations would put to waste the substantial gains achieved under the administration of Pres. Duterte. In fact, the decades’ armed conflict had caused more damage, particularly to the non-combatant civilians who shouldered the consequences of the conflict,” the resolution stated.

“The peace talks should never end and should serve as a process requiring broad public participation and democratic consensus and an act of politics that can potentially spark genuine transformation in the Philippine society,” the resolution added.

The councilors pointed out in their resolution that the call for the inclusion of community representatives in the Joint Monitoring Committee on the peace process especially on violations committed by, or against, any party so that the party found guilty of committing actions in violation of the agreement will answer for such violation”.

Allad-iw said that there is a need to make peace a reality in this lifetime. # nordis.net