As The Bamboos Sway: The entombing of People’s Power

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

On the celebration of EDSA People’s Power Revolution on February 24, a friend, Lisa Araneta posted on Facebook: “We did not go there to install Cory. We went there to get rid of Marcos. We did not wear yellow, we provided human cover for the Armed Forces because they were finally withdrawing their support for the dictator. We went there out of a curiosity that quickly turned into firm resolve to see things through to the end because we knew, even as we stood there, that we were making history.”

Indeed, it was historical as the Filipinos then, in 1986, were hailed all over the world in their peaceful revolution to oust a tyrant who sucked blood money from the archipelago’s coffers to the tune of 20 Billion Dollars. Percolating from years of discontent, Filipinos from all walks of life, discontented oligarchs included, converged at Epifanio de los Santos Avenue to banish a dictator who tortured, maimed, incarcerated, and salvaged – euphemism for murdered – thousands of oppositionists to his regime.

Indeed, it was as the Avenue’s name implied: There was an Epiphany of the Saints who discerned that the oppression of the dictator must come to an end.

And since then, for the last three decades, the abrogation of one man’s suppressive rule over the masses had been celebrated with fanfare, nowhere else but at the EDSA shrine.

The present Duterte administration, however, has another idea for the 31st anniversary of the EDSA revolution. It has been announced that President Rodrigo Duterte is not even attending the occasion which, traditionally, had been led by the chief executive. His mental set on the tyrant Marcos could only explain why. Indeed, if you allowed the burial of the dictator at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB), why would you attend a celebration that ousted him?

It would also appear that since Duterte had entombed Marcos at the LNMB, he is now, too, on the move to relegate EDSA’s historic notch in Philippine epochs as a mere footnote of an event. This would be tantamount to entombing People’s Power to the “basura” of Philippine History.

Duterte’s snubbing the occasion is only one of the steps to reduce the significance of the event. Another step is Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra pronouncing that “the government will celebrate the 31st EDSA Revolution Anniversary in a “sober and simple” way.” He continues “The theme for this year’s celebration is, ‘A Day of Reflection,’ and that’s precisely the reason why there’s no pomp in this year’s anniversary celebration.”

We beg to question as Vice President Leni Robledo questions the administration’s decision. “She believes the EDSA Revolution Anniversary ‘deserves a more dignified treatment than a quiet celebration.’”

Moreover, the government hold the celebration at Camp Aguinaldo instead of the People Power Monument. Per Guevarra, “Camp Aguinaldo is where the revolution began. It is where then Defense Minister Juan Ponce Enrile and then Philippine Constabulary Chief Fidel Ramos announced their resignation from the Marcos Cabinet.”

May we remind Guevarra that culmination of revolutions or nodal points of history are far more celebrated than when they started. The US celebrates its independence from oppressive England starting from when, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Continental Congress adopts the Declaration of Independence, which proclaims the independence of the United States of America from Great Britain and its king. The declaration came 442 days after the first volleys of the American Revolution were fired at Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts and marked an ideological expansion of the conflict that would eventually encourage France’s intervention on behalf of the Patriots.

The Republic of China celebrates their National Day on October 1 to mark their independence not the (although they also commemorate) founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on July 1, 1921 in Shanghai, China.

Thus, to hold the celebration at Camp Aguinaldo because it is where Ramos and Enrile started it is to bastardize the efforts of the millions of Filipinos who faced the muzzles of tanks and rifles with their mere human flanks. Without those sea of masses, Ramos and Enrile would have been easily blown by Marcos.

Another major step is the scrapping of the “Salubungan” or the reenactment of the convergence of the forces that symbolized the end of the Marcos regime.

Why all these steps? The Duterte’s Palace seem to have it premonition. Organizers said they wanted to keep the celebration “simple” and “quiet” this year. The Palace said the event is no longer “a celebration of the past” but a “reflection on what can happen in the future.”

Meaning, Duterte now fears that what happens to a tyrant, could also happen to him. He has reasons to fear. The extra judicial killings, his alleged DDS record, his inconsistencies to how the peace talks are going, his apparent protection of the drug lords, and his protection of oligarchs like the Marcos family could be reasons why he is trying to entomb the spirit of EDSA People’s Power.

However, like how the EDSA revolution percolated from the 1960s, multitudes always find their bearings and prevail. # nordis.net