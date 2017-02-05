As The Bamboos Sway: Paling, reunions, marble games

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

This past week I have attended a grand and two mini reunions. Since they were all in Baguio City, Philippines, several former classmates and fraternity brothers and sisters attended the same reunions and we met at the same affairs. While the usual conversations during the functions were about the school days, my exchange with Paling went beyond the classrooms, teachers, and campus escapades – we were neighbors and our reminiscences included the games we played when we were kids.

Paling gave me permission to use his nom-de-jugar when we were kids in this article. His real name is Eugenio Bambico. After high school he joined the US Navy. Although now retired, he continued his service with the military and is currently based in Taiwan. I did not ask what he exactly does because there was an air of he has to shoot me if I learned what his exact current commission is.

And he is good at shooting. One of his foundations in this regard must have been a game with marbles that we used to play. We called it ‘sha-ting’ (must have evolved from shooting or shutting). Depending on how many would want to participate, often as much as five, each one would line up their bets on the ground – two or three or whatever number of marble each – sag-dudwa, sag-tal-lo, etc. A line is drawn, usually with a stick, often a foot and a half from the array of marbles. Another line is drawn, often eight feet away from the marbles such that the marbles are between the two lines.

Each player would have a mother marble (pamato). To determine who will shoot first, each player will toss his pamato from the lined marbles to the line eight feet away. The owner of the pamato closest to the line will be the first to shoot and the farthest will be last in the succession from first to last. This is crucial because the latter shooters might not even have the chance to shoot.

The objective is for the current shooter to aim at the lined marbles with his pamato. If he hits a marble with his pamato and sends the targeted marble beyond the line, he wins all the marbles and the betting starts again.

Another game we play is the “kin-na-tog.” This game is played anywhere there is a concrete wall or block or wherever a marble could be bounced off to roll off the ground. This could also be played by several players but usually limited to three. Depending on who losses a toss off, he is the first to “katog’ his marble on the wall. The succeeding player will then do his “katog” trying to go as close to the opponent’s or one of the opponent’s marble on the ground. If his marble bounces off close enough for it to be “madangan” (connecting the two marbles with a stretch hand where the thumb and the pinky will touch the two marbles), he wins and his opponent losses his marble to him. And the cycle of “katog” begins again.

The “bin-nomba” is another favorite. A circle, usually a foot in diameter is drawn on the ground. Bets by as many as four players are spaced in the circle. After a toss up, the first stands over the circle and aims with his pamato close to his eye. He then drops the pamato on the marbles. Any marble hit that sparks out of the circle is his. The next one then takes his turn. Anyone who misses a bomba, waits for his turn behind the line. This goes on until all marbles inside the circle are out, possessed by those who bombed them out. Then another set of bets are placed within the circle and another game starts.

Another version of the “bin-nomba” is the “sin-nultik”. This involves the same placing of bets in a circle. Here, one has to be skilled in shooting out the marbles out to the circle with a pamato by making a trigger out of one’s thumb by having it pressed by the middle finger. A pamato is then placed between the ridges of the thumb and the middle finger with the forefinger initially holding the pamato in place. When the thumbed is released from the middle finger, it acts as a catapult to trigger the pamato with such a force that when it hits one of the marbles within the circle out to the circle, the player wins that marble. Again, the players take turns until all the marbles are won from the circle. Another game then ensues.

There are other games I, Paling, and other kids in our neighborhood used to play. There are rubber band bettings like the pin-nu-yut (blowing), kin-nugtar (kicking), and another version of sha-ting. We also played with mud cakes, made balay-balays (play houses). We caught bay-yeks (tadpoles) in streams and made gladiators out of spiders. We had bonfires where we tossed in sweet potatoes to bake. We also spun tops doing the din-nugal (breaking another’s top). There should be more but these would be for another story.

By far, to me, the marble games were our favorite. Paling and I would wait for each other to come from school to play with the likes of other kids in the neighborhood like Estong, Pig-ol, Boy, Henry, George, Nonoy, Baby, Ellen, Lily. We played these games with the enclaves of our youth. Enclaves that are now gone covered with tall buildings with memories just etched in our minds, unearthed during reunions, to be forever gone when our memories will be entombed with us when we finally fade away.

Meanwhile we will enjoy reminiscing with all he reunions that are still to come. There should be more.