As The Bamboos Sway: “Our late is always on time”

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

www.nordis.net

My wife was getting anxious that we were going to be late for an appointment in Baguio City, Philippines during our recent visit to the Islands. I told her not to worry. “I’m sure he will also be late,” I said, referring to the person we were meeting.

I was then reminded of a tour guide’s statement when we visited Palawan Island in the archipelago in 2014 with some other tourists. The lady guide must have blurted so many times in the past when she notices that tourists have become exasperated: “I am really sorry, ladies and gentlemen, but I’m sure that by this time you have become aware that our late is always on time.”

The laughter she generated seemed to have melted our ill feelings about almost all scheduled escapades in the Philippines being late. Never mind that the Cebu-Pacific plane flight from Manila to Palawan was one hour late taking off; never mind that the shuttle bus that picked us up from the airport to the hotel was ten minutes late; never mind that the shuttle that was to bring us to the launching beach for the underground caves the following day was late for thirty minutes; never mind that the ‘bankas’ that were to fetch us to slice through the sea waves to the island of the caves were an hour late in their rotation; never mind that the promised rotation of the boats going in and out of the underground caves varied from 10 to 20 minutes late. All those times of lateness added to our discomfort of suffering the blistering sun, the humidity, and tic and mosquito attacks. Nonetheless, in spite of it all, at the end of the hectic tour, we had fun. And the guide’s comment of “our late is always on time” spiced the banter among us and made our day.

Of course those who had been Americanized among us had to churn in American time – that to be on the dot during appointment is actually already late, that to be on time is to be 15 minutes early. Reason being: transactions should be done on the dot, not settling to be comfortable, wiping your sweat or fixing yourself on your chair on the appointment time. Just in case one is late, a 15 minute grace is usually acceptable but where one must already be apologizing profusely. Being caught in traffic is no excuse.

The horrendous traffic is the most convenient excuse for being late in the Philippines. This is not to mention the long queues for commuters to get a cab or ride a jeepney. Starting earlier or waking up early most often does not also work because thousands are also starting earlier or waking up early with you. Added to the mix of excuses is that a relative or a friend suddenly dropped in without notice and had to be “maistima” or one met someone on the way to the appointment and the chat had to be done. Even when a cat had died or something else mundane could also be used as an excuse.

Programs do not also usually start on time because the mayor, governor, guest speaker, or high official have the penchant for being late. In the Philippines, the higher one is in the hierarchy, the later they could come to any event. Thus, when one is not among the hierarchy but is late, we have the phrase “pa-importante.”

On stories about being late in the Philippines, these appear to be tame when I relate my experiences with Zambian time. Having stayed in the African country for four and a half years, I have come to learn that “see you at ten” could mean sometime in the afternoon; “see you tomorrow” could mean next week; and “see you next month” could mean never. Maybe things have changed for, after all, I was there 30 years ago. Nonetheless, then, ordinary office workers would go ‘afooting’ or running to work in one’s coat and tie. Tired and already late for 30 minutes to an hour, although clients might already be at a long queue, the office worker will spend another hour resting. After the rest, it would already be tea time and the break could last for as long as thirty minutes. By the time the office worker faces the mountain of paper work in front of him, the clients’ queue would have become longer. At the end of the day, those late in the queue would have to return tomorrow or next week. Things should be faster now with them already also on high technology.

The Filipino time, however, compared to Zambian time, should not be justified nor rationalized. The fact, however, is that there are really factors that make the Filipinos late and the primary factor, I believe is that being late is already an accepted norm. I don’t know if it also counts but since we are largely an agrarian based economy, even the urban areas are set in an agrarian mode – after planting, what else could you do but wait, have siesta, or whatever. Then there is the enervating heat and humidity that makes one prone not to move at all.

I believe there is also the factor of, compared to the United States, most Filipinos are paid on a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly basis vis-à-vis the per hour practice in the US. I believe that per hour lateness of an American makes them an hour wage less and is a push for them not to be late. For a Filipino to be late everyday but still receive a full periodic pay could make a difference in their attitude towards tardiness.

I also do not know if you would get my drift on this episode when I was still teaching in Zambia. So, on my first day, I wrote the word ‘color’ on the blackboard and my African students started giggling. Zambia used to be a colony of Great Britain and their English is basically British not American. So, I asked them what was funny. Almost simultaneously, several of them blurted that my spelling of color is wrong. It has to be with a ‘u’ as in ‘colour’. I could almost hear their minds questioning: Is this our Feature Writing instructor? He does not even know how to spell a simple word.

I went into a tirade. I told them that my English is American influenced. And you know what? If you write color with a ‘u’ a thousand times, it would, perhaps, make you a thousand seconds longer than an American who will write color without a ‘u’. A thousand seconds is, of course, roughly 16 minutes. Maybe that is why the Americans liberated themselves from Mother England and why the United States is more progressive than Great Britain.

So, when I wrote humor on the board, nobody laughed anymore.

But then, again, the humor of “our late is always on time,” could be accepting an attitude with no push for circumventions so a nation could be more progressive. I believe Filipinos are still in labour in this regard. # nordis.net