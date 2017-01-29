Youthspeak: Free education now

By JULIE ANNE DOROJA

www.nordis.net

Towards the end of 2016, the ranks of the Filipino youth heralded the approval of the P8.3-billion allocation for free tuition in state universities and colleges (SUCs) in the 2017 national budget after decades upon decades of unwavering struggle for the right to education.

However, the celebration was interrupted by attempts to sabotage the hopeful partial solution to the barrier that has prevented millions of Filipino youth from attaining tertiary education which is poverty. Right then, it was clear – the struggle carries on.

The Cordillera chapter of Kabataan Partylist upholds that we, the youth, still bear the primary role in the continuing fight for free and quality education until it ultimately materializes, come hell or high water.

With the youth party’s introduction to the Congress of House Bill 4800 or the Comprehensive Free Public Higher Education Act of 2017, the youth decisively put forward their genuine concerns and interests. The bill seeks to grant free college education in all public higher education institutions.

The 13-page bill filed by Representative Sarah Elago on January 23 contains four major provisions including the abolition of the tuition system. Under this proposal, the total projected actual “cost of attendance” will primarily determine how much funding a state-run university or college will get begetting collection of any fee unnecessary.

In the Cordillera region, a local study conducted by Kabataan Partylist Cordillera revealed that rising costs of tuition and other school fees force more and more students to not pursue college education or drop out after a time. The study shows that a 10 percent increase in total fees for next year may reduce the enrollment in the three biggest higher educational institutions (HEIs) in the region by as much as 51.3 percent.

HB 4800 also pushes for the readmission of drop-outs, special grant for financially-disadvantaged students, and the introduction of a nationalist, scientific, and mass-oriented higher education curriculum.

Now that it has been made clear that free education at all levels is possible, now that it has been made clear that the youth and student movement was all along right, Kabataan Partylist Cordillera believes that it is high time for the pag-asa ng bayan to stand firmer and fight towards the attainment of the long overdue free and quality education.

Junk tuition and other school fees increase! Fight for a nationalist, scientific, and mass-oriented education! Stop neoliberal attacks on education! Edukasyon, karbengan ti umili! Free education now! # nordis.net