Youthspeak: We forge ahead

By ANGELA LAUZON and DIVINE LORAINE PEÑAFLOR

The news of the P8.3 billion budget realignment to pave way for free college tuition came as a pleasant surprise for Filipino students as the previous year ended. It is a wide known fact that the Philippine education system is discriminating and problematic, thus this change was more than welcomed especially by the underprivileged.

As a student, you’d feel overjoyed, and even proud, that the government made this forward-looking step for the youth’s future. But you’d be naive if you thought that this is the capstone that finally enables the youth to realize their right to education. While it is a game-changer, free tuition does not entail that higher learning in the Philippines is finally made accessible, after all, it does not account for other school fees, and the budget is only for 2017.

It’s difficult to see things optimistically when the system has incessantly failed and let you down. The celebration of the initial victory of the budget realignment is immediately doused by the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd). This government agency, whose purpose is to ensure that tertiary learning is within reach for Filipinos, has served as the facilitator of tuition hikes both in public and private education institutions.

The likes of CHEd Chair Patricia Licuanan – the same person who said that not everyone should go to college – specified that heavily investing on public education will cause the unfavorable exodus of students from private HEIs to SUCs. The commission cannot be shamed enough, not only have they failed to deliver their mandate of ensuring that the constitutional right to education of every Filipino is met, they have also been in cohorts with businessmen who commodify a basic right of the people.

The effective implementation of the free tuition policy is now uncertain, given that President Duterte placed a “conditional implementation” clause in the provision. Duterte stated that for the proper execution of the free tuition policy, “it is important to underscore that we must still give priority to financially disadvantaged but academically able students…accordingly, the CHED and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) shall issue necessary guidelines which shall include, among others, the standards and procedure for entitlement and availment of free tuition by students of SUCs as well as proper mechanism for the SUCs to tap the Higher Education Support Fund.” This may be misinterpreted as a directive to limit the policy to financially disadvantaged students, defeating the very purpose of free tuition for all.

As with every fight that the people ensue for their rights, each victory is never easily achieved. For every good news, one should wait for the other shoe to drop. The small and simple step of attaining free tuition is already faced with many challenges, but we forge ahead as the battle for free and quality education is far from over. The clamor for the immediate implementation for free tuition should further heighten, for time and time again we have proven that only by firmly standing up for our rights could we realize them.