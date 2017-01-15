Weekly Reflections: Religious devotion for social transformation

By REV. LUNA DINGAYAN

“He (King Hezekiah) removed the high places, shattered the sacred pillars and cut down the Asherah poles. He broke into pieces the bronze snake that Moses made, for the Israelites burned incense to it up to that time.” — 2 Kings 18:4

Black Nazarene devotees

January 9 is the Feast of the Black Nazarene, although liturgically speaking the image of the Christ carrying the cross is more fitted for the Holy Week rather than the Season of Epiphany. Msgr. Sabino A. Vengco, Jr. of the Loyola School of Theology explained that January 9 is actually the day when the image was transferred from the earthquake-destroyed church of the Recollects in Intramuros to the Minor Basilica in Quiapo, Manila. In fact, Fr. Vengco is suggesting that the religious festival should be transferred to the Lenten Season so that it would be in keeping with the Liturgical Calendar.

In any case, year after year thousands, if not millions of devotees, have been participating in a long procession known as “translacion” from Rizal Park to the Quiapo Church. While the parish priest of Quiapo Church, Msgr. Jose Clemente F. Ignacio, expressed appreciation for the deep devotion of Black Nazarene devotees, many are also raising questions on the idolatrous nature of this popular religiosity.

In the Old Testament Scriptures, the Israelites were given strict instructions not to make any graven image for God alone and no one else must worship (cf. Ex. 20, Dt. 5). Images of God have a tendency to replace the One True God being symbolized. Certainly, religious loyalty and devotions are important, but far more important is to whom we ascribe such loyalty and devotions.

King Hezekiah of Judah

This reminds us of King Hezekiah of the Ancient Kingdom of Judah. He was considered to be one among the few “good” kings that ruled the kingdom. As the Scripture says, “He did what was right in the Lord’s sight. He removed the high places, shattered the sacred pillars and cut down the Asherah poles. He broke into pieces the bronze snake that Moses made, for the Israelites burned incense to it up to that time” (2 Kings 18: 3-4).

Certainly, people understood a strong, spiritual leader removing the idols (the high places and the Asherah poles) that grabbed the hearts of the people and stole worship from the Lord. They would expect their spiritual leader to insist they stop worshiping other gods. But what King Hezekiah did next must have been really unexpected and really controversial. He broke into pieces the bronze snake Moses made—intentionally. To break bronze takes some effort.

Eliminating pagan idols is one thing, but that was the snake Moses made! It was the bronze snake God told Moses to make, the one people looked at to be delivered from their snakebites (cf. Numbers 21). King Hezekiah broke the snake because the people were burning incense to it. They were worshiping a bronze snake.

Object of worship

Tools for transformation can become objects of worship. In our sinfulness, we can make an idol of just about anything. In our sinfulness, we tend to make idols of things that are important to us. Thus, a bronze snake that God used to bring healing, held by the leader of God’s people during their liberation from slavery, became an object of worship.

This is precisely what happened with the Black Nazarene. It became an object of worship. Many devotees believe that if only they could touch, kiss, or even wipe the image with their towels, then they would be healed, or they would be blessed abundantly. Their businesses would prosper. They would have a child. They would pass the board exam, even if they did not review. Indeed, they ascribe magical powers to the image!

Meaning and significance of the image

I think there is a need for us to rediscover the meaning and significance of the image of the Black Nazarene. It is an image of the Christ carrying the cross. Devotion to this image should be translated into concrete acts of love and mercy.

To understand this image we have to go back to what happened in Jerusalem about two thousand years ago: the crucifixion of an innocent man from Nazareth who gave his life in the service of the people. He was a man for others. He suffered for the sake of others. I think the best way to show real devotion to the image of the suffering Christ is simply to live the kind of life that Christ lived. By doing this, devotion to the image of the Black Nazarene will become a powerful force for social transformation. # nordis.net