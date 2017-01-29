Weekly Reflections: Why we need to be one

By REV. LUNA DINGAYAN

“I knew that you are a loving and merciful God, always patient, always kind, and always ready to change mind and not punish” — Jonah 4:2b

Prayer for Christian Unity

The third week of January is designated as a Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. This is a worldwide program initiated by the World Council of Churches and the Vatican with the primary purpose of fostering unity and cooperation among Christian churches all over the world. If Christians are hopelessly divided on various social issues, at least they should be one in worship and fellowship.

We must be one not only because God is one and God loves everyone, but also because there are realities in our world today that force us to be one if we are to survive as a human race.

Global consciousness

First of all, people today are beginning to realize that we are actually living in an interconnected and interdependent world system which we never realized before. People of different, often conflicting nations, races, and cultures are realizing that they do share a single atmosphere, a single source of water, the same small global village. Our problem now is how to collectively translate this global consciousness into an authentic human community where people are one in order to survive.

Pluralism

Moreover, we live in a pluralistic world. Pluralism is a situation in which various religions, philosophies and ideological conceptions live side by side and in which none of them holds a privileged status. Here, diversity is accepted as creative as well as constrictive for human relations. The church should accept the pluralism in its own life as a positive attribute. Mission should be understood now as partnership between Christians and people of other faiths in an interfaith dialogue.

Human Survival

Furthermore, all of us share in the planetary problems, like diminishing supply of energy and food, conflicts of nations, cultures, races and religion, anarchy, injustice and the denial of human rights, threat of nuclear warfare and the possibility of environmental annihilation. But nevertheless, we Christians live with a theology of hope, declaring that the destiny of the world is in God’s hands. Justice, peace and liberation of all peoples are God’s gifts meant for this earth and its history. As W.H. Auden said, “We must love one another or die.” Hence, we need to be one.

God’s Love and Compassion

In the Old Testament, Prophet Jonah thought that the Israelites had an exclusive franchise of God’s love and compassion. God called him to preach to the people of Nineveh so that they would repent and change their ways, but he didn’t want to go because he wanted God to annihilate them. Nineveh was the capital city of the Assyrian Empire that destroyed Israel in 722 BCE. This explains the deep hatred of Israelites as personified by Jonah against the people Nineveh.

Hesitatingly, Prophet Jonah preached to the people of Nineveh. They believed, repented, and changed their ways, from the King down to the lowest citizens, including the animals! This shows that salvation and transformation must be holistic; not only human beings, but also the rest of God’s creation, including the animals, must be saved and transformed. They are all part of God’s concern.

But nevertheless, Jonah was not happy, because he wanted Nineveh to be destroyed. Thus, he said to God, “I knew that you are a loving and merciful God, always patient, always kind, and always ready to change mind and not punish” (Jonah 4:2b). God did not destroy the City of Nineveh according to Jonah’s desire, because God’s love and compassion is inclusive. It is not only for Jonah and his fellow Israelites, but rather it is also for those whom they considered enemies, those whom they considered evil people.

Some Christians are like Jonah; they thought that God’s love and compassion is only for them. But the good news is that God’s love and compassion is universal, thus we need to be one. We need to pray for the unity not only of Christians, but also of the whole human race. # nordis.net