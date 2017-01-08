Weekly Reflections: Facing the unknown future

By REV. LUNA DINGAYAN

www.nordis.net

“God answered, ‘I will be with you…” — Exodus 3:12

We are all facing an unknown future before us in this New Year 2017. But how should we face this unknown future? The Biblical story about Moses’ call as recorded in Exodus 3:1-12 may help us in our reflections.

Purpose in mind

First of all, the story reminds us that we should face the unknown future with a purpose in mind. The Israelites during Moses’ time were also facing an unknown future like us. They suffered so much in the hands of the Egyptians, who enslaved them for about 400 years.

The unknown future is devoid of meaning and purpose. That’s why it causes us fears, doubts, anxieties, and hopelessness. It threatens our very existence. But thanks to God for He is a God of purpose. God does things with a definite purpose in mind. God conquers the unknown future by giving purpose and meaning to life. A life without a purpose is a meaningless life. Martin Luther King, Jr. onetime said, “A person who does not know the thing he would die for is not fit to live”.

We should always bear in mind, however, that our purpose in life should be based on a communal rather than an individual need. God called Moses from the wilderness of Midian not because He wanted him to have a privileged position in the Egyptian Empire, but rather because of a particular communal need. God saw the people in their sufferings. And He wanted Moses to return to Egypt and deliver them from their oppressions.

In this age of rugged individualistic materialism, when we think more of profit than service, when we value material wealth more than people’s lives, when we think more of what we get than what we give; let God’s Word to Moses serves as a reminder for us all: “I have seen the sufferings of my people… Now I am sending you to the King of Egypt so that you can lead my people out of his country” (vs. 7-10).

Sense of humility

Moreover, the story also reminds us that we should face the unknown future with humility. When Moses saw his enormous task, he recognized his limitations. He humbled himself before God. He realized that the task was too great for him. We could just imagine how Moses felt about it. He was sent to a place where he didn’t want to go, and to a situation he didn’t like to be. He fled from Egypt, but now God was sending him back to Egypt. With a deep sense of humility, he therefore responded to God, saying: “I am nobody. How can I go to the King and bring the Israelites out of Egypt?” (v. 11).

The tasks before us and the challenges around us in this New Year 2017 may be far beyond our resources and strength. But God’s ways are not like our ways, God’s thoughts are not like our thoughts (cf. Is. 55:8). As proven time and again, God can choose ordinary people to accomplish great things in life. God can use our weaknesses to show His power and strength. Indeed, God has a way of responding to our needs and situations beyond our imaginations.

In our world today, wherein there is so much reliance on human success and achievements, we could hardly appreciate the power of humility. Indeed, the proud and the arrogant, those who “think of themselves more highly than they should” (Rom. 12:3) could not understand the power of humility. They are blinded to the truth of Jesus’ words saying, “Happy are those who are humble, for they will receive what God has promised” (Mt. 5:5).

Faith, hope in the Living God

Finally, the story also reminds us that we should face the unknown future, not only with a purpose in mind, and with a sense of humility, but also with faith and hope in the living God. The story of Moses’ call did not stop in his recognition of his own weaknesses. Rather, it continued with the assurance of God’s abiding presence. When Moses felt the impossibility of the task before him, God said to him, “I will be with you” (v.12). God’s “I will be with you” was enough to give Moses the strength and the courage to face the powers-that-be in Egypt, and to challenge the Pharaoh to let the people go.

Christian believers through the ages have been sustained by this promise of God’s abiding presence. And I do believe that we, too, could claim this assurance even as we face the unknown future before us in this New Year 2017. By putting all our faith and hope in God, we are affirming that He is indeed the God of the unknown future. He knows the future, and we do believe that He knows what is best for us. May God’s blessings for this New Year be ours, now and always. Amen. # nordis.net