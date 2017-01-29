Two years after, justice still eludes SAF 44

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — More than the financial assistance, families of the Special Action Forces (SAF) 44 want justice and the truth about the blood bath that took the lives of their loved ones two years ago.

Julis Cayang-o, wife of PO2 Gringo Cayang-o one of the SAF killed in the botched Mamasapano operation, said no amount of money can compensate the lives of our loved ones. She added that knowing what really happened that day would help bring closure to them.

“It has been two years and in these two years we have done everything we could in search for justice and for the truth, if only the people involved and has knowledge could just tell us what happened,” Cayang-o said.

Cayang-o hoped that the reopening of the investigations would bring out the truth this time.

Cayang-o said that families of the SAF 44 met with President Rodrigo Duterte last January 24 at the Malacanang palace. She said that it was Erica Pabalinas, widow of Seniro Insp. Ryan Pabalinas also among those who perished in Mamasapano who requested an audience with the President.

Unanswered prayers

John Anniban, father of Senior Insp. Cyrus Anniban, who spoke in behalf of the families of SAF 44 from the Cordillera said that two years after, the most important questions remains unanswered.

Among the questions Anniba raised were: Why were they (SAF 44) sent to an operation without explicit fire power support and reinforcements? Why was the operation not coordinated with the military who had all the firepower when needed? Why did the nearest SAF units; the 45th and 42nd Coy who were less than a kilometer away from the embattled 55th SAF Coy did not respond to the call for help of their dying officers?

“Seemingly, somebody ordered them to stand down and who gave that order?” Anniban asked.

Anniban also asked during the meeting with the President why only the two SAF troopers were given a medal of valor. “Of the 44 SAF troopers who died, why only two of them were awarded the medal of valor? What is the criteria of dying in the field of battle for one to be awarded that medal? How about the other 42? Did they not die fighting? Or was it because there was no one left to tell the story?” he asked.

Anniban said that the people responsible for the botched operation must be made to answer “for their gross negligence and total disregard for the life of the officers and men they sent just to arrest one terrorist they considered as high value target”.

Christine Kiangan, wife of PO3 Noble Kiangan, said that they also asked the President to award all the SAF 44 medals of valor. She explained that the medal of valor would give their children free entry to any of the military academies.

“It is one way of securing the future of our children,” Kiangan said.

“Despite what happened to my husband, should my son decide to follow his father’s footsteps, I will support him,” she added.

It can be recalled that Chief Insp. Gednat Tabdi and PO2 Romeo Cempron were earlier awarded medals of valor.

Broken promises

Anniban pointed out that as police officers, his son and his companions are entitled to benefits and their dependents are entitled to some assistance provided for by law.

It can be recalled that apart from the mandated benefits and assistance, the government also promised more aid that include housing, livelihood and educational assistance.

“Right after the death of the 44 SAF in 2015, the government was so busy with good media coverage talking about benefits and assistance for their dependents which is uncalled for because for every police and military personnel who dies in the line of duty, naturally, there are corresponding benefits due him or her,” Anniban said.

Anniban said that even the livelihood and housing assistance that former President Benigno Aquino III promised were not fully delivered. He said that they only received 70% of the livelihood assistance promised.

Cayang-o disclosed that there are families still who have not received housing assistance. She said that they were given two options: pick a house at the housing areas built by the National Housing Authority or buy a titled lot. She said that most of the families from the Cordillera chose to buy a lot because the houses they were supposed to choose from were built in Pugo, La Union.

But there are still some who have received housing assistance. # nordis.net