Statements: Another senseless killing

By DEFEND ILOCOS

www.nordis.net

We strongly condemn the murder of Mr. Mario Contaoi, an educator, radio commentator and environmental advocate. We grieve with his family, friends and colleagues. We are appalled that despite the promise of change by this administration, murder with impunity remains to be a trend. While the assailant’s motive(s) remains unclear, the authorities must not discount his previous stint as radio commentator and his sharp commentaries on environmental issues as possible reasons for his murder.

During his stint as announcer of DZNS Radyo Totoo Vigan City, Mr. Contaoi tackled burning issues on the environment. He’s program regularly echoed our statements and analysis regarding ecological concerns and the involvement of local officials in the destruction of the environment. He is quick and sharp at voicing his disapproval, sometimes even naming erring authorities, for their failure to curb and address transgressions committed against nature.

The last time that Mr. Contaoi invited us to speak (some time in June 2016), he asked straight forward questions pertaining to the eucalyptus plantation in Sta. Cruz and mining in Quirino respectively. Probing deeper, he asked about the relationship between the heavy military deployment in the area and the possible involvement of local officials in the said issues. While he kept his objectivity on the matter, we believed that like us, he was convinced that militarization and destructive projects always came hand-in-hand, with the approval of local officials.

With his death, DEFEND Ilocos and the people lost another ally against the plunderers of natural resources. But we will not be cowed nor silenced.

We demand swift justice to the murder of Mr. Cantaoi. We call on the Duterte administration to put an end to these senseless killings. #nordis.net