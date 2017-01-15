Sinnaranay seeks disaster assistance from Kalinga town dads

By TIMPUYOG TI MANNALON TI KALINGA (PR)

www.nordis.net

TABUK CITY – Members of the Sinnaranay iti Panawen ti Didigra ken Kalamidad or Sinnaranay and Timpuyog ti Mannalon ti Kalinga (TMK) trooped to the Sangguniang Panglungsod of the City Government to submit and present their resolution seeking assistance for disaster victims.

About fifty members of the provincial wide alliance of disaster victims Sinnaranay and the TMK with the facilitation of Councilor Zoraida Mae Wacnang were welcomed by the City Council on their first session of the year last January 9, 2017.

Delfin Pecua, TMK secretariat and member of the Sinnaranay Convener in his presentation of the resolution before the council discussed the situation of victims of the disaster, especially the poor farmers and the landless farm workers affected by the recent Typhoon Lawin who until now many have not yet received the assistance from the government especially for the recovery and rehabilitation phase.

“We still suffer and have not recovered from the effect of the previous calamities especially the drought in the first half of the year and here comes another disaster. At present most of the rice fields especially along the Chico River are covered with mud, debris, sand, gravel and are not yet restored, thus farmers have to plant corn and vegetables to maximize land utilization”, the resolution read.

“We demand through the city agriculturist office to provide as grant not subsidy for agricultural inputs such as seeds and fertilizer because the farmers are devastated from successive calamities thus have nothing to pay for a counterpart for the subsidy programs.” Pecua stressed.

Pecua also reiterated before the council to ensure participation of farmers and genuine peoples’ organization in the process of any government and its line agency programs for consultation, implementation and evaluation.

In the resolution, the victims also asked for:

1. Provision of sufficient assistance to accelerate the rehabilitation and restore the agriculture sector to ensure food security and livelihood of affected families;

2. Provision of immediate job opportunities and sources of income for affected families especially to farm workers and poor farmers.

3. Imposition of a moratorium and reimbursement of Irrigation Service Fee (ISF) and Amortization fee to farmer-beneficiaries under the National Irrigation Administration for the last quarter of 2016.

4. Revisiting laws regarding the disaster preparedness, mitigation and emergency responses and enforce the implementation of DRRM Act up to the lowest level.

The City Legislative council on the other hand welcomed and appreciated the effort of the group.

City Councilor Luchie Sarol shared that the city council made a resolution requesting the city executive branch to utilize the quick response fund (QRF) of the city for disaster response but as of now the concerned body has not acted on it yet. It was recommended by the body then to draft a petition for the said matter.

Councilor Noli Tenedero commended the farmers’ participation, “It is really crucial and important that farmers participate in implementing programs, as per observation, like for example an animal (dispersal) by the city agriculturist that did not really benefit the farmers”, he said.

Likewise, Councilor Dick Bal-o, committee on agriculture chairman shared the current programs of the city agriculturist office that can be availed of by the victims like the Hybrid Technology Advancement System (HYTA) that provides a seed and fertilizer subsidy program.

Hon. Darwin Estranero, City Vice Mayor and the presiding officer assured the farmers that they will act and see possible legislative measures in response to the pleas and demands of the farmers’ Sinnaranay.

Similar resolutions from the Sinnaranay local chapters in other municipalities with the endorsement resolution of Sinnaranay provincial chapter and TMK were submitted to the provincial government on the December 28 last year. # nordis.net