RTC junks petitions to dismiss suit vs police, army officials

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Branch 62 of the Regional Trial Court of Benguet junked petitions asking to dismiss a P12 million damage suit filed against former Police Director General Alan Purisima, retired Police Director Getulio Napeñas and three army officials.

The damage suit was filed by the family of a Benguet policeman slain in the Jan. 25, 2015 Mamasapano massacre.

“Wherefore, the motions to dismiss filed or raised by the defendants are hereby denied,” stated the Judge Danilo Camacho in his December 19, 2016 order that was released last week.

Purisima and his co-defendants asked the Benguet Regional Trial Court to dismiss the lawsuit of the family of the late Senior Insp. Getnad Tabdi, arguing that they acted within their official capacities in the operation to arrest a Malaysian terrorist. The former Police officials and the military officials asserted that they were covered by a Constitutional provision preventing anyone from suing the government.

In his decision Camacho stated, “the defendants cannot hide behind [this legal principle] for their sloppy and neglectful performance of duty as government officials.”

“Government officials and employees are accountable for their actions as such under the principle that the public office is a public trust,” Camacho’s order further stated.

In separate motions, Napenas and army officials Lt. Gen. Rustico Guerrero, Maj. Gen. Edmundo Pangilinan and Col. Gener del Rosario sought the dismissal of the case in 2016. Napenas claimed that the complaint lacks a cause of action and that the defendants cannot be liable for damages because they were sued in their official capacities. He further said that the complaint was premature because there were pending investigations at the time it was filed. He added that the complainants failed to exhaust all “available administrative remedies”.

Guerrero alleged that “there is no factual or legal basis to attribute negligence on the part of any of the military officials”.

Pangilinan was the commander of the 8th Infantry Division of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP); Guerrero was the area commander of the AFP’s Western Mindanao command and del Rosario was the brigade commander of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade at the time of the incident.

Camacho in his decision said that the complaint alleged as its cause of action the negligence of the defendants in the performance of their duty.

Purisima, in his defense filed in November of 2015 alleged that spouses Garcia and Edna Tabdi, parents of PSI Tabdi have no lega personality to file the case.

“Being the parents of the one who died, allegedly due to the defendants’ negligence, they are by law entitled to damages, for the mental anguish and emotional turmoil they have undergone for the untimely death of their son,” Camacho stated in his decision.

The next hearing for the said case is tentatively set on February 16, 2017. # nordis.net