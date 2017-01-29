Protest marks 30th year of Mendiola Massacre

By GI ESTRADA and PYA MALAYAO

www.nordis.net

QUEZON CITY — The Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (UMA) condemns the killing of Alexander Ceballos, a leader of the National Federation of Sugar Workers (NFSW) in Negros Occidental. Ceballos is the 20th peasant leader to fall victim to extra-judicial killing under the Duterte administration.

Ceballos was brutally shot in the head by a masked assailant in front of his home in Murcia town around 8 pm of January 20. The gunman sped off riding in tandem in a single motorcycle, escorted by two other men in their respective motor bikes. His wife and children witnessed the killing.

The killing coincided with protest actions in Manila commemorating the 30th year of the Mendiola Massacre. Today, farmworkers will march the streets of Bacolod City to condemn the killing of Ceballos.

Exactly 30 years ago, 13 farmers were killed when state forcers opened fire on a peaceful farmers’ march at the gates of Malacanang on January 22, 1987.

Ceballos is a regional council member of the NFSW and district area coordinator for Murcia and Salvador Benedicto towns where the bungkalan or land cultivation areas have been established by organized farmworkers.

Ceballos has been receiving death threats for leading the land cultivation campaign in Barangay Igmaya-an, Don Salvador Benedicto town. A few days before the killing, a certain Jigger Costan, known as close-in security of Don Salvador Benedicto ex-Mayor Nehemias dela Cruz, was seen loitering near the NFSW office in Bacolod City, where a meeting of council members was then taking place.

Ceballos led the cultivation of a 25-hectare area in Barangay Igmaya-an which was made productive since 2013 through the efforts of around 50 farmworkers under NFSW. The area is now planted to rice, corn, cassava, and bananas.

This area is being coveted by ex-Mayor dela Cruz, whose camp directly issued threats against Ceballos and eleven other members of NFSW during a dialogue at the local agrarian reform office years before. Ceballos’ son Ariel and a companion survived an ambush in July 2015 where the elder Ceballos is believed to be the main target.

De la Cruz is also a former member of the RPA-ABB, a paramilitary group collaborating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

UMA Secretary General Danilo “Ka Daning” Ramos said that the killing of Ceballos and other recent atrocities against peasants must be tackled by the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) and Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) in the ongoing peace negotiations in Rome, Italy.

“The killing of Ceballos is also a chilling reminder that the new counter-insurgency program of the Duterte administration called Oplan Kapayapaan is no different from those of previous regimes. There can be no peace until gangster groups such as the RPA-ABB would be disarmed and disbanded. There can be no justice if the mercenary AFP and corrupt police force still exist to protect the interests of landlords and landgrabbers,” said Ramos.

Meanwhile, Lumad-Leader, Katribu Provincial coordinator was Shot and killed in Surigao del Norte Surigao del Norte –Veronico “Nico” Lapsay Delamente, 27 years old, leader of a Mamanwa tribe in Claver, Surigao del Norte, was shot dead by unknown motorcycle riding assailants at around 12:20noon last January 20, 2017 in Punta Naga, Brgy. Caagdianao.

Nico was the provincial coordinator of Katribu Partylist since 2010 and an active member of the Kahugpungan sa Lumadnong mga Organisasyon (KASALO), the regional Lumad organization in Caraga. He was also a council member of the AMPANTRENTO, an NCIP recognized organization of the Lumad people in Claver under Datu Renante Buklas.

According to witnesses, two men in a motorcycle with their faces covered, arrived in Punta Naga. They approached Nico and shot him several times. A child was also hit by a bullet. The two gunmen then fled on motorcycle. Nico was brought to a hospital in Surigao City where he died after several minutes. The child is still in the hospital as of this writing. The assailants were not apprehended despite the presence of a military detachment of the Task Force Diamond of the Philippine Army at the entrance of the road exiting Punta Naga.

On that day, Lumad-Mamanwas were gathered in Punta Naga for the Indigenous People’s Survey called and to be attended by representatives of the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) in Surigao del Norte. The assembly was allegedly being held to discuss the conflicts between Lumad groups in connection with the large scale nickel mining operations within the ancestral lands of the Lumad Mamanwa.

Nico was known for his leadership in the struggle for the rights of the Mamanwa tribe against large scale nickel mining companies operating within their ancestral lands. There are 4 nickel mining companies encroaching the ancestral lands of the Lumad-Mamanwa in Claver: Adnama Mining Resources Inc. (AMRI), Tag-anito Mining Company-Nickel Asia Corp. (TMC-NAC), Platinum Group Metals Corp. (PGMC) and Claver Mineral Development Corp. (CMDC).

He was one among those who strongly fought for the awarding of the 1% royalty by mining companies to the Lumad people whose ancestral lands have been affected by mining operations. He has been vocal in contradicting the mining companies’ statements that mining improved the lives of the Lumad people in the area and that they have been provided social services like health and education. # nordis.net