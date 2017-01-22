Operators protest jeepney phase-out

By JEOFFREY MHAR LARUA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — In an awesome turn-out, scores of public utility jeep (PUJ) operators and drivers of Baguio City and neighboring towns took to the streets, January 21, to protest the Department of Transportation (DOTr)’s deceptive jeepney modernization scheme.

The modernization scheme, which was carried over from the Aquino administration in 2015, is set to phase-out the current running jeepneys in the country in favor of modern electric powered jeepneys.

“Hindi ito improvement kundi dagdag pahirap lamang sa mga driver at operator ng jeepney. Paano na lang ang mga maliliit ng jeepney operators na hindi kayang bumili at magpamintina ng e-jeepneys?” said Carlito Wayas, the president of the local chapter and national vice president of the transport group PISTON.

According to him, electric jeepneys and euro-4 compliant engines cost more than the ordinary locally assembled jeepneys. “Mahigit kumulang na 8 million ang presyo ng isang e-jeepney. Wala namang ganyang kalaking halaga ang mga operators at drivers,” Wayas added.

The protest strike also slammed the deception being made by the Duterte administration to jeepney operators and drivers.

In a program at Igorot Park, PISTON national president George San Mateo said that the jeepney phase-out is buried within the proposed Emergency Traffic Powers Bill, a measure that will grant the president emergency powers to solve the traffic problem.

“Kaya gusto ng gobyerno na palitan ang lumang jeepney ng mga mamamahaling electric at hybrid jeepney kasi kasama [yung kagustuhan nila] na kumita ng komisyon. Gusto nila ang magpapatakbo nito ay mga Fleet Management,” San Mateo said.

The Fleet Management Program will put jeepney franchises, including their jeepney units, in the hands of private big businesses.

“Ang hinahabol lang talaga nila ay kapakanan ng mga bulsa nila. Ang mga malalaking negosyante, manufacturers, mga financiers, at opisyales ng gobyerno lang ang makikinabang sa modernisasyong ito,” the transport group leader said as he called for the support of the riding public to their protest.

San Mateo also added the non-feasibility of electric jeepneys in Baguio City. An e-jeepney test run was once held in Baguio, plying a less steep route downtown.

“Hindi naman kaya ng mga e-jeepney na ‘yan umakyat sa mga matatarik at malalalim na daan dito sa Cordillera. Hindi kaya ng mga e-jeepney na ‘yan baybayin ang mga pasikotsikot sa interyor ng Cordillera,” he added.

Meanwhile, for Norma Safilo, a local PUJ operator, said the passengers will also bear the toll of the jeepney phaseout.

“Paano na rin ang mga pasahero? If they go on with the phaseout, for sure tataas din ang mga pamasahe [sa PUJs] dahil sa mahal ng bagong e-jeepneys. Nobody can afford that,” she said. # nordis.net