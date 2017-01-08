Ms. Universe parade postpones demolition of illegal structures in BIBAK lot

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio city government pushed back the demolition of illegal structures at the Baguio Ifugao Bontoc Apayao Kalinga (BIBAK) to the end of the month to give way to the parade of Miss Universe candidates on January 18.

City Administrator Carlos Canilao said the Miss Universe event will require the city’s full attention in terms of the maintenance of peace and order which cannot be done if the BIBAK demolition will still be pursued at the same time.

It can be recalled that the demolition of some 60 illegal structures at the BIBAK compound has been postponed several times already in 2016. The said 5,000 square meter lot is a public lot.

Classes may also be suspended on January 18 due to the parade.

Mayor Mauricio Domogan said during a press conference on January 5 that the candidates would take part in a float parade the city’s main streets. Security plans would prohibit any form of vehicle from moving around the central business district at the time.

Domogan said the proposed parade route would be from Session Road to Harrison Road to Military Cut Off to the Baguio Country Club.

There are several schools along the said roads that include the Baguio City National High School, Baguio Patriotic School and Baguio City Special Education Center among others.

“It could be a once in a lifetime event for the city so we should make the necessary adjustments,” Domogan said.

Domogan said the parade route has not been finalized yet and the impending demolition will be taken into consideration. He said that the Miss Universe organizers has a security expert who is coordinating with authorities to ensure peace and order during the parade.

Police Superintendent Freddie Lazona, deputy director of the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) said they are in close coordination with the city government and Miss Universe organizers to ensure peace and safety in the city during the event.

Lazona said the final parade route will help them in planning for traffic management. “But we have initial plans already based on the proposed parade route, which will be adjusted based on the final route,” he said.

Lazona said that while there were lessons drawn from the past experiences in traffic management when the city is swarmed by visitors, traffic situation is unique everyday. "Traffic is dynamic, it changes by the hour depending on the day's events, all we could do is observe common problem areas and come up with best solutions," he added.