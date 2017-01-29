Makilala encounter is a breach of GRP’s ceasefire declaration

By RAYMUND B. VILLANUEVA / ALTERMIDYA

www.nordis.net

ROME, Italy — The encounter in Makilala, North Cotabato between the military and the New People’s Army (NPA), is clearly a violation of government’s unilateral ceasefire, according to the National Democratic Front (NDFP).

The Makilala incident, which reportedly killed eight government troops and one NPA fighter, is considered as the first encounter between state forces and the NPA while under their respective unilateral ceasefires since August 2016.

NDFP panel chief Fidel Agcaoili said the January 21 encounter was clearly a military offensive since Armed Forces Gen. Rey Guerrero of the East Mindanao Command himself called the incident a “military operation against a lawless armed group.” He added that the Makilala clash was a clear AFP raid of an NPA encampment as evidenced by photographs of backpacks and rifles posted online by the 39th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army.

The hour-long clash killed 33-year NPA fighter Rojet Ranara, according to a statement released by the NPA Southern Mindanao. Like the killing of peasant leader Alexander Caballos in Negros and Lumad leader Veronico Delamente on January 20, the Makilala military offensive happened while the third round of the GRP-NDFP peace talks were ongoing in Rome.

“There are grounds to speculate that these events are a deliberate and systematic sabotage of the peace negotiations,” said Agcaoili. “It reminds me of events in 2005 to 2006 when many activists were killed and communities were being militarized. The very same military personnel who are now at the helm were at the lead then, like National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon and AFP Chief of Staff Eduardo Año,” he added.

The NDFP is preparing a letter of protest to the government of the Philippines (GRP) peace panel, and will issue a statement on the GRP ceasefire violations soon.

While the NDFP acknowledges that the third round of peace talks has so far achieved gains, Agcaoili said it is up to the leadership of the revolutionary movement on the ground if the unilateral ceasefire will continue or not.

He clarified that the current unilateral ceasefire was declared by the CPP and NPA upon the recommendation of the NDFP peace panel. “It would be up to them to suspend it based on their appreciation of the realities on the ground,” he said.

Bilateral ceasefire

GRP negotiating panel member Rene Sarmiento said that the killings of mass leaders as well as the Makilala incident are the first test cases that may be submitted to the Joint Monitoring Committee (JMC).

“For me, however, these incidents will in no way affect the ongoing peace talks. There are positive developments happening in this round. In the past negotiations, such cases happen but did not affect the negotiations,” Sarmiento said.

The GRP peace panel member added that the incidents give more reason to forge a GRP-NDFP bilateral ceasefire agreement. “There is more reason to sign a bilateral ceasefire agreement to be guided on what constitutes a violation. For instance, which areas are covered by the ceasefire and which are not?” Sarmiento asked.

The Left’s chief peace negotiator on the other hand said the NDFP is still open to discuss bilateral ceasefire proposals. “We are set to receive the GRP’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire and we can even propose a future date for its discussion,” Agcaoili said.

He clarified however that the signing of a bilateral ceasefire agreement in this round is unlikely. “It would not be during this round, unless Pres. Duterte declares he will release all political prisoners tomorrow,” Agcaoili said, reiterating that such agreement is dependent on the GRP’s compliance with ceasefire requirements.

“Both parties see the importance of a bilateral ceasefire agreement,” said the NDFP panel chief. “This should be enough reason for the GRP to release all the political prisoners and stop the implementation of Oplan Bayanihan,” Agcaoili added.

He recalled that it was Pres. Duterte who personally promised him the release of the political prisoners in May 14 and May 26 last year in Davao City. But Agcaoili said that the president admitted in their meeting in Malacañang on December 2 that the release of political prisoners is “unacceptable to the military”.

“If such is the case, we can just talk while fighting,” he said, noting that the NDFP and GRP succeeded in signing 14 major agreements under the Ramos administration even without a ceasefire agreement.

Gains of the third round

Agcaoili said that the ongoing third round of talks is turning out to be a success. “We have so far signed the supplemental agreement on the Joint Monitoring Committee and there are advances in the discussions on socio-economic and political and constitutional reforms,” he said.

The third round of formal peace talks closed last January 25 with the signing of the ground rules on the discussion of socio-economic reforms. # nordis.net