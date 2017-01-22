KM-DATAKO assembly highlights IP struggle for just peace

By KM-DATAKO (PR)

KALINGA — Over 300 delegates from various Cordillera provinces gathered in guerrilla zone here, December 29, as part of a nationwide peace assembly marking the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)’s 48th anniversary.

Themed “Gubat ti Umili, Kappia ti Umili” (People’s War for People’s Peace), the celebration accentuated the calls of Cordilleran revolutionaries for just peace as the third round of peace negotiations between the National Democratic From of the Philippines (NDFP) and the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) which start this January in Italy.

In a statement released, underground youth revolutionary group Kabataang Makabayan — Demokratiko a Tignayan ti Agtutubo iti Kordilyera (KM-DATAKO) said that the intensified demands to pull-out military troops in indigenous lands should be realized by the government.

“Kuna ti kadagiti delegado nagapu Kalinga, ti Peace and Development Teams (PDT) ket maysa laeng a langa ti militarisasyon iti kaaw-awayan nga kangrunaan nga inususar ti naranggas ken reaksyunaryo nga estado para iti counter-insurgency,” the statement read.

The Duterte administration issued a unilateral ceasefire as a confidence-building measure for the peace negotiations; violations, however, were reported as state troops continue their attacks on the New People’s Army (NPA).

“Daytoy ket nalawag a panaglabsing iti karbengan-tao ti umili,” KM-DATAKO said.

The assembly also highlighted the struggle of indigenous peoples’ rights for self-determination through the Cordillera Peoples’ Democratic Front (CPDF)’s assertion.

Meanwhile, a two-day political conference prior to the peace assembly was also held by KM-DATAKO that tackled the role of the youth in the peoples’ war and stressed the need to join the ranks of the NPA. Around 100 attended the said conference.

"Malaksid iti diskusyon ken innadal, nagpabuya dagiti soldados ti NPA ken delegados maipanggep dagiti problema ti umili ti Kordilyera kas biag ti mannalon, estudyante ken kababaihan. Natalmegan ti saan a maka-umili a proyekto ti gubyerno gapu ta saan da masolbar ti basaran a mangparparigat kadagiti umili," KM-DATAKO's statement ended.