Journos, patients ask free dialysis

By ALDWIN QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City journalists and patients needing hemodialysis launched a signature campaign to petition government to make the treatment available and free, especially to the poor.

Baguio Correspondents and Broadcasters Club (BCBC) President Ramon Dacawi, recalled a woman who chose to do without the life saving treatment because she gave priority to her children who were suffering and also needed the expensive treatment.

“And sadly she expired,” he said.

Dacawi himself needs to undergo dialysis four times a week.

The veteran journalist said this experience prompted him to take part in the signature campaign and urging Baguio officials to champion their call.

Dacawi said colleagues helped him craft the idea and hoped the initiative would be replicated in other places.

Baguio Councilor Arthur Allad-iw promised the city legislature’s support. He said he and his fellow councilors will work on a legislation to make hemodialysis free.

Sheryl Aral of the Department of Health Cordillera said that beyond making the treatment free, the burden for patients who need to travel great distances should also be eased. She said this could be done if more hemodialysis machines are made available throughout the region.

Dacawi said paperwork for patients should also be kept to a minimum.

Aside from signature-gathering stations in strategic points around Baguio, the campaign will also be taken online. # nordis.net