Itogon dad register opposition to BLIST bill

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — The municipal council of Itogon, Benguet passed a resolution to register their opposition to a provision of a bill seeking the creation of a Baguio City-La Trinidad-Itogon-Sablan-Tuba-Tublay Development Authority (BLISTTDA).

The Itogon council, in Resolution 510 series of 2016 registered their opposition to Section 9 of Baguio City Representative Mark Go’s proposed House Bill No. 1554 which states that all the municipalities and city involved will give to BLISTTDA 5% of their internal revenue allotments (IRA).

“…deduction of income due to the LGU will hamper development and delivery of basic services to the constituents considering that the LGU is dependent on IRA,” the resolution read.

Proposed HB 1554 seeks to declare Baguio City and adjacent Benguet towns to include La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba and Tublay as a special development and administrative area. It also seeks to create BLISTTDA to oversee the delivery of services that would impact all the city and municipalities that include development plan, land use plan, transport and traffic management, solid waste management and water resource system among others.

In his explanatory note, Go mentioned that the creation of BLISTTDA will help manage environmental and solid waste management problems, water supply shortage and traffic grid locks among others that besets the city and nearby municipalities.

The Itogon council, in their resolution, however pointed out that their town does not have problems in water supply, waste management and traffic. “And further Itogon is not deteriorating due to the above mentioned problems as stipulated in paragraph three of the explanatory note,” the resolution stated.

The Itogon council, in their resolution recommended that reactivation of of the BLISTT adhoc committee to discuss the proposed bill and come up with proposals on how to deal with the matter. The mayors of the city and municipalities involved are members to the adhoc committee.

The committee on legal matters of the Benguet provincial board which was tasked to review the Itogon council resolution, recommended the conduct of a consultation regarding the proposed house bill among all the local government units involved especially on the provision that mandates the local government units of the towns involved to remit 5% of their IRA to the BLISTTDA.

The Benguet board committee on legal matters mentioned that the BLISTT concept, which is the merging of LGUs for administrative purpose is actually a trend in more advanced countries.