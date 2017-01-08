Free tuition, no longer guaranteed

By ANAKBAYAN-CORDILLERA (PR)

BAGUIO CITY — Regional chapter of Anakbayan Cordillera is no longer certain of gaining free tuition in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) for the academic year 2017-2018 following recent pronouncements made by President Rodrigo Duterte that some students will be prioritized over others.

The doubt followed after Duterte has tasked the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to issue guidelines for the implementation of the Higher Education Support Fund with prejudice to the poor.

The youth group cited Duterte saying “it is important to underscore that we must still give priority to financially disadvantaged but academically able students.”

“While this statement seems reasonable, it is contrary to the earlier pronouncement that all SUCs students will enjoy free tuition, disregarding their financial status, ” said Luke Bagangan, secretary general of Anakbayan Cordillera.

Bagangan stressed that the main reason for the increase in higher education budget is to subsidize the expected tuition in public universities and colleges.

The allocation for the state universities and colleges is expected to increase by 23.8 billion compared to the 2016 subsidy to a total 58.72 billion in 2017.

“While students all over the country have started celebrating the earlier government promise of free tuition, Duterte seems to have backed-down from this pronouncement”, said Bagangan.

According to the youth leader, it will be unfair for other students if free tuition will only be limited to those classified by the government as financially disadvantaged but academically able students.

The group claimed that this may be used by the government to justify undue fees for students who they claim are rich.

“Instead of putting the burden on students to prove that they are indeed financially disadvantaged, it would be better if the government will just provide decent higher education subsidy to make it free for all,” said Bagangan.

Moreover, the group cited that classifying students of various financial ability as a basis of government support compromises the right to education.

It can be noted that Article 16, Sec. 1 of the Philippine constitution guarantees the protection of the right of all citizens to quality education at all levels by making it accessible to all.

“Many countries are already providing free education to its citizens like Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Germany. Unless the government refuses to follow these examples, this guaranteed right to education is merely empty words written on paper,” added Bagangan. # nordis.net