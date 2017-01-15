Fire Rooster boon to local business

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — As they anticipate the fortunes that the Year of the Fire Rooster may bring, the Filipino-Chinese business community here in Baguio City are also looking forward to more countries doing business in the Philippines.

During a press conference for the Chinese new year celebrations, Engr. Kane Chanbonpin said that with President Rodrigo Duterte encouraging more countries to invest in the Philippines more opportunities are sure to come for the business sector. He said that since he assumed office in 2016, the President has been engaging China, Japan, Russia and other countries to do business in the country.

“This is the first time that the president of the country is encouraging all other investors to do business here,” Chanbonpin said.

Chanbonpin said that along with the investments, more foreign visitors will also come which will benefit the tourism industry that includes hotels and restaurants.

Mark Jefferson Ng, manager of Hotel Supreme said that after Duterte’s visit to China, business transactions with China became a lot easier. He said that it became easier to access information about Chinese companies. He added that they can now directly transact with companies in China.

“In fairness, the good business communications started during President Aquino’s term but it broke down along with the Scarborough Shoal dispute,” Ng said.

Ng said that after Scarborough Shoal rift broke access suppliers from China became very difficult. “We had to go through brokers for business transactions and communication was very hard but after President Duterte’s visit, China became more open, we can now directly transact with suppliers,” he said.

Ng said that with easier access to information they now have more and better choices. He said that being in the hotel and restaurant business they have to ensure the quality of their services which means they need access to high quality and cost efficient supplies.

He said that China offers quality goods and services at a lower cost. He admitted that there is always the risk of low quality products but as businessmen counter checking is basic. “Background check is basic and it has become easier to background check now that information about China based companies has been made accessible,” he said.

According to Feng Sui expert Ma. Teresa Trinidad, this year of the Fire Rooster will bring luck to the entertainment, food and shipping industries will boom. But she said that there will be a drop in the stock market at the second half of the year. # nordis.net