Feng Shui experts warn Duterte on planes, profanity

BAGUIO CITY — A local Feng Shui experts here warned President Rodrigo Duterte, who is actually born under the Chinese animal zodiac sign Rooster, to take extra precaution especially when traveling by plane.

Duterte’s was born on March 28, 1945.

Chidra Yohana Angela Trinidad, a Feng Shui expert, said Duterte should should be very careful when flying in and out of Manila from Davao especially in the first quarter of the year. She said that train accidents are also expected in the second half of this year. She added that there will also be fire accidents.

It can be that the late President Ramon Magsaysay was killed in a plane crash in 1957, which is also a year of the Rooster.

“To understand the present, we need to look back into the past because the past has the tendency to repeat itself,” she said.

Ma. Teresa Trinidad, mother of Chidra and also a Feng Shui expert, said that those born in the year of the Rooster are not that lucky this year. She said that roosters must mind what they say because they might offend somebody who will bring problems to them.

“Roosters in general are brutally frank and do not care what others would think about what they say, this explains why President Duterte talks the way he does,” she said.

Teresa added that being born in March he has the Rabbit sign in his calendar which means “double jeopardy” because Rabbits are the most challenged this year. She said that Rabbits are really at odds with the Rooster.

Teresa advised Roosters to wear blue lace crystals to help them express their opinion without hurting anyone.

She added that Roosters in general are also smart, confident and hardworking.

Adriel Jose Angelo Trinidad, brother of Chidra who is also a Feng Sui expert explained that the year of the Yin Fire Rooster brings with it two conflicting elements which are metal and fire. Metal and fire also represents bullets which could translate to terrorist attacks and more extrajudicial killings.

Adriel said there will also be a lot of fighting this year.

He explained that while literally there will be explosions like mine or bomb explosions, it also means that there will be surprising and amazing events this year.

He said that there will be scientific discoveries this year because the presence of the academic stars. He added that those who will be born in the year of the Yin Fire Rooster will have a strong sense for the academics. # nordis.net