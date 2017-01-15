Editorial: The Miss Universe

www.nordis.net

“O babaeng walang kibo, magnilay ka at mag-isip, malaon ka ng inaapi, at malaon ka ng nilulupig, Bakit hindi ka magtanggol, may anak kang nagugutom, bunso mo ay umiiyak, natitiis mo sa hirap, Ano’t di ka magbalikwas, kung ina kang may damdamin at paglingap?” – From a revolutionary song to women.

One of the first all women activity of the newly organized militant women’s group MAKIBAKA in 1970, was an organized nationwide protest of the Miss Universe pageant. Many thought it was just the Filipino’s part of a world trend or just a fad, it was not. It was a call of the rising women’s liberation movement, makibaka, huwag matakot!

Here today, by the prodding of local hospitality business groups, the City is hosting the Miss Universe candidates with the hotel and restaurant groups raising the capital to shoulder the tourism business opportunity to “help put the city in the world map.” Though Baguio has for almost a century now on the world tourist map of places to visit, the businessmen hosted a press conference to launch the project and draw wider local support for the endeavor.

The sponsors’ spokespersons were proficient with their foreseen “gains for the city” – bookings, tourist influx, local sales, etc. While on the other hand, some city officials and even members of the press were actually also very generous with smirks, sexist remarks, cusswords, comments and macho expectations of the central guests and the main event.

Events and actions like this organized for the city supports and promotes the status quo where male supremacy treats or sees women as a commodity, to increase selfish ends such as profits or profitability. It hammers down that the women’s place is in front of the mirror, behind the man, for the kitchen, etc.. these like beauty pageants divide the women.

It is a fact that Women are part of the world’s everyday survival, progress and development. They too, are a force who shall bring change and liberate the country from the present oppressive system. For that, Women deserve to be recognized and respected and nothing less. Everyone can only gain more when they know, recognize and respect women for what they are worth. If not they are but mediocre opportunists pretending to be men of stature.

Quoting Mao Zedong, “Women hold up half the sky.”

Women’s Lib, Carol Hanisch sees this quote as a “good reminder about the role of women in a world seemingly dominated by men. Women perform an equally important role as men do.” This does not mean women have to compete with men per se. As in the quote, women have their “share of the sky”.

Those who are willing to struggle for change, as the President promises, must live up to, have to recognize and at every step respect women in thought and in practice especially as officers of the local community.

Truly, the women’s place is in the revolution for liberation, for meaningful change, for Just Peace. # nordis.net