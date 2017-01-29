Editorial: Peace saboteurs?

www.nordis.net

Goverment’s sincerity to pursue peace is questioned. Since democracy was claimed to have been regained in 1986 by the fall of the dictatorship through “people power” every president and administration after that promised the Filipino people Peace and development as a nation. And since the first government under that “restored democracy” the indigenous peoples were vocal and worked hard to lobby and petition the Cory government and every government after that to: “End militarization of indigenous communities! Respect IP’s right to ancestral land and self-determination! Release all political prisoners!”

A whole generation has now passed since the so-called victory of the EDSA uprising, and since the first meeting for Peace negotiations between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP); and with the consistent demand for: national democracy, justice, national industrialization, and genuine land reform; development for the people by the growing organized sectors of Filipino citizens; It can not be helped to ask why does the GRP, now under Duterte, still insist on the same cloak-and-dagger tactics in the negotiations for the nation it professes to represent at the peace negotiations?

The peace negotiations kept breaking down under each past president, it last broke down in 2011, under Pnoy, and has only been restored now under Duterte. The calls for peace among indigenous communities were and are still the same calls now: “End militarization of indigenous communities! Respect IP’s right to ancestral land and self-determination! Release all political prisoners!”. The NDFP put a consultant for Cordillera and indigenous affairs in their panel and working groups, And conducts consultations with communities and organizations at the grassroots. In these venues IPs have consistently made the same calls and substantiated the proofs and reason why things have not really changed at their level.

For the third round of the peace negotiations between the GRP and the NDFP in Rome, Italy, while expectations are high for a comprehensive agreement on social and economic reforms (CASER); At the community level human rights violations against indigenous communities are intensifying as big businesses continue to encroach and plunder their ancestral lands alongside the wanton violation of the unilateral ceasefire declared by the Duterte administration.

This two-faced approach in negotiations should be stopped. Indigenous peoples all over the country are clamoring for the immediate cessation of militarization and the plunder of ancestral lands. Hopes are high for the talks and this should be pursued sincerely by both sides, especially the GRP. By not suspending its military operations and dismantling paramilitary groups, the GRP is only fanning the flames of war. Indigenous peoples prefer peace but will not back down if this ethnocidal campaign of the government will continue.

The armed conflict will only be resolved if fundamental social and economic reforms are to be implemented. Those include a genuine land reform program; national industrialization; real independent foreign policy; free social services for all; respect of IP’s right to self-determination and release of all political prisoners. The Duterte administration has to veer away from elite dictates and punish the peace saboteurs in their ranks, and pursue the genuine interest of the people.

The road to a just and lasting peace should be pursued sincerely, lest suffer the wrath of the people united for genuine change.