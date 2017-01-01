Editorial: Good bye 2016, welcome 2017

www.nordis.net

Like we had any control to the going of the old year and the birth of the new year. We are very grateful for the blessings we have received the passed year especially from the community, our readers, advocates, and friends, so much that we are high with renewed hope and wish that all may have a liberated, progressive and fulfilling New Year!!!

***

It is a tradition to make a New Year’s resolution ‘to improve our ways, to change for the better which would invite progress, prosperity and usher in the good luck,’ so they say. Some people even get a Feng Shui reading to assure themselves of good luck. But with the recognition and conviction that only a people united shall assure the future of the nation with a government that shall truly serve and support the basic common needs of the community as against only raising profit for the privileged few, — there is great hope. We enjoin the community to include in their plans and resolutions for the new year, to find ways to support the growing Filipino movement to attain food self-sufficiency, improved incomes and promoting rural development.

Ibon Facts and Figures, an independent think tank says that “over the last decades the various programs implemented to attain food self sufficiency especially for rice, have barely been achieved. Since the country acceded to the General Agreement on Trade and Tariffs (GATT) under the World Trade Organization in 1995 and other trade agreements it became member to, agricultural imports increased leading to a growing annual trade deficits for agriculture in the Philippines.

For example, the importation of rice … steadily increased and rice prices increased exponentially… The graduated privatization of the National Food Authority (NFA) resulted to removal of NFA subsidies on rice procured by NFA, letting NFA rice assume commercial prices of rice in the market starting in December 2010. The same is true for most of the country’s agricultural products including livestock and poultry products, condiments and vegetables.”

Low agri-productivity is also because the country is the least mechanized in Asia at 1.23 horsepower per hectare, only around 53% of potential irrigable area has irrigation facilities and the rest have no service at all. Also, “the increasingly poor quality of soil in Philippine farms because of long term exposure to chemicals that diminished soil fertility and contribute to erosion of the top soil. Likewise, the loss of biodiversity. Soil degradation is aggravated by climate change which results to extreme weather conditions such as severe drought and longer periods of rains and stronger typhoons which in recent years devastated Philippine agriculture.”

The aggressive promotion of sustainable agriculture practices like organic farming as the viable alternative to conventional chemical farming, improving irrigation and provision of the necessary infrastructure and capital support for agriculture can improve farmers’ livelihood and incomes from reduced dependence on expensive inorganic farm inputs including seeds, secure the farming family’s food supply, help improve health and nutrition, and improve biodiversity and soil preservation.

This can be maximized by the Filipino farmers if genuine land reform is truly implemented complemented with a moratorium on agricultural land use conversion and crop conversion into plantations for export crops. Food production for local consumption must be the top priority of the government for the next few years. Let us find ways to lend our support to this and contribute to our annual community hope for a progressive and liberated new year. # nordis.net