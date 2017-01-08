Editorial: Dignity and honor

www.nordis.net

There is no dignity nor honor in a “power trip” against another person. Especially if one is in position, like in a government or a big company, and uses such position to denigrate with impunity another individual who is or thought to be of a lower position.

On the Philippine National Police website the PNP Philosophy states, “Service, Honor and Justice; their Vision: Imploring the aid of the Almighty, by 2030, We shall be a highly capable, effective and credible police service working in partnership with a responsive community towards the attainment of a safer place to live, work and do business. Mission: The PNP shall enforce the law, prevent and control crimes, maintain peace and order, and ensure public safety and internal security with the active support of the community. And included in its functions are: Law Enforcement, Maintain peace and order, Prevents and investigates crimes and bring offenders to justice, Exercise the vested powers from the Philippine Constitution and pertinent laws.”

In the past month, one of Baguio’s Finest, seems to have flagged down a superior officer’s car, whether he recognized the vehicle or not was not instinctively the reason for his action but because of a traffic infraction. And, most probable it was familiarity that made the officer verbally reprimand (in pasagidna) whoever cared to be in hearing distance instead of immediately issuing the erring driver a traffic violation ticket.

It is believed he said that members of Baguio’s Finest should be first to uphold the City’s traffic rules and regulations, or something to that effect. It was humility and respect for the office that made him let the infraction go but not without the verbal warning.

Baguio’s Finest are known for being a kind and considerate team who enforce the law with firmness and humility and for that they are respected and held high by their community. But it looks like that for discharging what he believed was Just action he made in consideration of a fellow officer this traffic policeman was reassigned elsewhere.

How lucky the community our traffic officer has been transfered to but to a town with vehicular traffic almost 85% less than Baguio’s? It would be a waste of expertise or of “manpower and resources” that a growing metro-Baguio so badly needs at a time like the onset of summer and the usual traffic problems that comes with it. Also, like the city mayor, many citizens are concerned that a good man and upright officer be transfered and for reasons that do not break any of the PNP tenets! # nordis.net