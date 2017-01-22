Editorial: 30th anniversary of Mendiola Massacre

www.nordis.net

January 22 marks the 30th anniversary on the Mendiola Massacre where 13 peasants were killed in 1987 during a peaceful protest demanding genuine agrarian reform from the administration of Cory Aquino.

News reports reflected that 12 marchers were officially confirmed dead, 39 were wounded by gunshots and 12 sustained minor injuries, all belonging to the group of the marchers. Of the police and military personnel, 3 sustained gunshot wounds and 20 suffered minor physical injuries such as abrasions, contusions and the like.

Sometime around mid January 1987, Kilusang Magbubukid sa Pilipinas (KMP) then that had mobilized its ranks to call on the government agencies responsible and then president Cory to keep promises made in the 1986 presidential snap elections campaign for land to the landless, a genuine, pro-peasant land reform programs, peace and justice. This mobilization of peasant representations camped-out at the grounds of the Department (then Minisitry) of Agrarian Reform compound for their lobby actions to present their petitions and to seek dialogue with the government leaders and the president. They were given promises that could only frustrate all hard working peasants and workers.

They called for a march to seek dialogue with the president, other equally affected sectors and advocates joined their ranks in solidarity and marched alongside them to Malacañang. The usual placard bearing and chanting march of unarmed citizens snaked their way to the seat of national government. They were met by battalions of state security units with the order to disperse the march, the uniformed and un-uniformed soldiers were armed with shields and truncheons, guns and helmets, tear gas and water cannons.

Today, different sectors of society commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Mendiola Massacre in a mobilization still calling for land, justice and peace. ACT Teachers Representative, France Castro said,

“It has been 30 years and still, no justice has been given to the victims of the Mendiola Massacre and the people are still fighting for genuine agrarian reform. Two Aquino administrations have passed and until now, our peasants are still being killed, harassed or imprisoned for fighting for their lands. Now in the Duterte administration, we demand significant change for our farmers.”

The farmers are our parents, grand parents, brothers, sisters; our people. It is responsibility and obligation to be with the people in today’s mobilization also in the hopes of a successful third round in the peace talks between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) where they will tackle crucial issues on socio-economic reforms, which include the distribution of land to the farmers for free and the general economic development for the country to support its people first. # nordis.net

* * * * *



Kiong hee huat tsai!

Or Kong Hei Fa Choy! It is the start of the year of the rooster as defined by the Lunar Calendar which media has popularized as the Chinese New Year. The greeting in Chinese (Fujian or Cantonese) wishes (the other) congratulations and prosperity this year.

Its celebration in the country has of course been popularized by our Chinese communities and has become an important date for the commercial sector which is orienting it or building it up as an annual activity to generate more profit. It is usually for selfish private profit but may as well be for socialized income to support the development of disadvantaged sectors or communities to truly celebrate its essence and thanksgiving. To all of us, Kiong hee huat tsai!#