Crossroads: Extreme weather in a warming globe

By MARY LOU MARIGZA

www.nordis.net

Happy New Year! May 2017 give us a cooler weather as we feel our temperatures rise and the oceans warming. Scientists are now one in saying 2016 had been the hottest so far for our planet. This warming is now on its third year of record breaking. Extreme weather is the new normal for now. And this is the result of human-made activities causing global warming. Mainly this is due to our use of fossil fuels, massive deforestation and destruction of mangrove forests.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), June 1933 was previously the warmest NOAA had ever recorded, at 71.56 degrees Farenheit. June 2015 is now the third-warmest on record, at 71.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

The contiguous U.S. finished the first six months of 2016 at 3.2 degrees above the 20th-century average, and with an average temperature of 50.8 degrees F, it was the third-warmest first half to any year on record, NOAA also said in its report.

Heat wasn’t the only problem. With an average of 2.47 inches of precipitation, June 2016 was the 14th-driest June on record. The lack of precipitation allowed drought conditions to worsen in parts of the Southeast, Northwest, Northeast and Plains in the US, according to NOAA.

The November temperature across global land and ocean surfaces was 1.31°F above the 20th century average of 55.2°F. This was the fifth highest for November in the 1880–2016 record, 0.41°F cooler than the record warmth of November 2015 when El Niño conditions were strong also according to NOAA.

The November globally averaged land surface temperature was 1.71°F above the 20th century average of 42.6°F. This value was the 12th highest November land global temperature in the 1880–2016 record.

The November globally averaged sea surface temperature was 1.17°F above the 20th century monthly average of 60.4°F. This value was the second highest global ocean temperature for November in the 1880–2016 record, 0.34°F lower than the record warmth of November 2015, NOAA report cited.

The US National Aeronautics and Space Agency confirms this report of NOAA. Two key climate change indicators — global surface temperatures and Arctic sea ice extent — have broken numerous records through the first half of 2016, according to NASA analyses of ground-based observations and satellite data.

Each of the first six months of 2016 set a record as the warmest respective month globally in the modern temperature record, which dates to 1880, according to scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York. The six-month period from January to June was also the planet’s warmest half-year on record, with an average temperature 1.3 degrees Celsius (2.4 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the late nineteenth century.

Five months of 2016 also set records for the smallest respective monthly Arctic sea ice extent since satellite records began in 1979, according to analyses developed by scientists at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, in Greenbelt, Maryland. The one exception, March, recorded the second smallest extent for that month.

Scientists say 16 of the 17 hottest years on record have occurred this century, the only exception being the strong El Niño year of 1998.

In the Philippines, a study from 1951 to 2013 reported tropical cyclones in the Philippines are becoming more extreme and causing greater amounts of devastation. Geographers from the University of Sheffield have analysed annual data over the period from 1951 to 2013 and saw a slightly decreasing trend in the number of smaller cyclones (above 118 kilometres per hour) that hit land in the Philippines, particularly in the last two decades.

More hazardous tropical cyclones (above 150 kilometres per hour) were shown to be on the increase in recent years, with the northern island of Luzon frequently affected by these weather events and associated rainfall.

According to the United Nations University (UNU) World Risk Report 2014, the Philippines is one of the most at-risk nations to dangers such as tropical cyclones, monsoon rains, earthquakes and tsunamis. Many large communities live in typhoon-prone regions and low-lying coastal zones. At least 6,300 people died in the Philippines in November 2013 as a result of Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest tropical cyclones ever recorded.

And according to Global Climate Risk Index of GermanWatch, for 2016 the Philippines is now the 4th most at risk country worldwide after Honduras, Myanmar and Haiti (tying with Nicaragua) coming in from the 5th position from 2015. All the data point to grim scenarios for low-lying and island countries like the Philippines.

Ano ang ibig sabihin ng lahat ng datos na ito? Dapat tayo ay MAGHANDA. Hindi na “normal” ang ating panahon kaya asahan natin na mas lalakas ang mga bagyo, mas hahaba ang mga tagtuyot at lalong mahihirapan ang mga walang kapasidad na bumangon pagkatapos ng isang kalamidad.

Ang ibig sabihin ay lalong liliit ang kita at ani ng mga magsasaka dahil sa tagtuyot at kung bagyo naman ay buwan bago makapagtanim muli. Ang ibig sabihin ay lalong liliit ang kita ng mga mangingisda dahil pumapalaot ang mga isda at maraming linggong hindi makakapalaot ang mga me bangka. Wala nang katiyakan ang dating kalakaran ng pagbubungkal ng lupa at pagtatanim. Sa maraming lugar lalo dito sa Hilagang Luzon na walang irigasyon, lalo itong pahirap dahil hindi masasabi kung kailan pwedeng mag-araro at magtanim.

Sa ganitong kalagayan, saan kukuha ng lakas, kapital o puhunan at ayuda ang mga maliliit? Sa ganitong kalagayan handa ba ang pamahalaan na bigyan ng ayuda ang mga maralita? # nordis.net