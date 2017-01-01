Bandillo: For just peace

By RANDY FELIX P. MALAYAO

www.nordis.net

The peace negotiations with the GRP arose precisely because of the people’s war. The crisis of the ruling system is worsening. Landlessness and poverty remains the most lingering problem along with US imperialism and bureaucrat capitalism. The National Democratic Front of the Philippines now has a people’s army and organs of political power with mass organizations spread in 71 out of the 81 provinces in the country. There exists a dual political power in the country since 1969.

So administration after administration of reactionary governments is bound to negotiate with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

In 1992 emissaries of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) and the National Democratic Front (NDF) held exploratory talks at The Hague, The Netherlands and signed an agreement which has since been the framework of the peace negotiations between the two parties. The agreement defined the objective, the common goal, the agenda, the guiding principles and the adoption of goodwill and confidence-building measures. These are as follows (The Hague Joint Declaration of 1992):

a) The formal peace negotiations between the GRP and the NDF shall be held to resolve the armed conflict.

b) The common goal of the aforesaid negotiations shall be the attainment of a just and lasting peace.

c) Such negotiations shall take place after the parties have reached tentative agreements on substantive issues in the agreed agenda through the reciprocal working committees to be separately organized by the GRP and the NDF (the substantive agenda of the formal peace negotiations shall include human rights and international humanitarian law, socio-economic reforms, political and constitutional reforms, end of hostilities and disposition of forces).

d) The holding of peace negotiations must be in accordance with mutually acceptable principles, including national sovereignty, democracy and social justice and no precondition shall be made to negate the inherent character and purpose of the peace negotiations.

e) Adoption of specific measures of goodwill and confidence-building to create a favorable climate for peace negotiations.

After years of interregnum since its formal reopening in 2011 in Oslo, peace talks between the NDFP and GRP resumed under a new government in accordance with past agreements, mainly, the Hague Joint Declaration and subsequent agreements, especially the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG), the Joint Agreement on the Formation, Sequence, and Operationalization of the Reciprocal Working Committees (Joint Agreement on RWCs), the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL), among other agreements.

Prior to the reopening, GRP president Rodrigo Duterte freed 17 NDFP consultants and 2 political detainees and promised to release other political prisoners through amnesty. These provided healthy incentives for the resumption of peace talks.

Two formal rounds of peace negotiations have been held in Oslo, Norway since Duterte took office. In both rounds (August and October Oslo Talks), both parties reaffirmed the previously signed agreements such as The Hague Joint Declaration, CARHRIHL, JASIG, and other agreements. They have also agreed to work for the granting of amnesty to all political prisoners and to declare their respective ceasefire while working on a more stable bilateral ceasefire agreement.

Both parties also agreed to accelerate the pace of talks. While negotiating the economic reforms, simultaneous negotiations for the political and constitutional reforms (PCR), and the end of hostilities and disposition of forces (EHDF) are also being held. The third round of talks is scheduled on January 16 – 26, 2016 in Rome.

At whatever rate the peace negotiations run, the GRP seeks to destroy the armed revolutionary movement of the people and the revolutionary forces defend themselves and advance the people’s war.

As the Chief Political Consultant Jose Maria Sison would repeatedly declare, “even on the eve of complete revolutionary victory, the revolutionary forces can engage in peace negotiations in order to facilitate the victory of the people’s war.”

Just as it is possible for the revolutionary movement of the people to advance, it is also possible for patriotic and progressive sections in the reactionary government to seek peace negotiations and accept a historic accord of national unity and just peace against foreign and feudal domination.

Such historic accord should uphold, defend and advance national independence, democracy through empowerment of the working people, social justice, development through national industrialization and thorough agrarian reform, a national, scientific and mass culture, and international solidarity for peace and development. # nordis.net