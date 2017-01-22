As The Bamboos Sway: What? No NAIA Customs?

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

www.nordis.net

Please note: This is not a generalization of change in the Philippines. To be redundant, this is only a glaring specific change in a scenario of what a Balikbayan (that would be me) expected when arriving in the Philippines. I am not even sure if this was only during that specific time when we arrived in Manila last January 15, 2017 and should not now be the expectation every time for everyone.

I should really have done more research on this, maybe asked more questions but given the hectic flight, connections, and all, fighting jetlag, and beating Asian Journal – San Diego’s deadline, I am now tapping on my keyboard to declare: When we arrived, after immigration check, hustling for our tons of balikbayan boxes (six – two each for three travelers – me, my wife, and sister-in-law) off the baggage rotating pit, and carting the boxes with our piles of carry-ons to my dreaded last leg before you are totally free out of the NAIA — the customs — there was no custom officer to check our baggage, not a single one.

Given that travel from California takes a toll on one’s body, not knowing its chemistry from the time change and all, that no custom officer checked out our baggage mountain, relief is an understatement.

From what I can remember since I started becoming a Balikbayan from Zambia, Africa in the 1980s to my last trip from California in 2014, there were always Philippine custom officers at the end of the line before you are truly out of the terminal. To me, they were like glaring crocodiles out to fleece you with anything they could get.

This was then the scenario. After handing one’s passport to the custom officer, you would lift, again, each one of your 50 lbs. baggage or box which is usually tied with ropes over taped boxes on a conveyor. You would untie or cut the ropes, rip off the tapes so the custom officer(s) could rummage through your boxes and luggage, even strewing most on the pavement to search for anything that are not custom standards. Usually finding none, you are to cram everything you have so neatly packed back from where you came from. In a hurry to get out, the boxes are no longer as neat with ropes tailing you when you finally cart your items out of the terminal.

No, wait, they may not have to do that. I have learned over the years that there is a way for them not to do that. My wife was against it for principle’s sake – that we should not feed the corruption beast – but since I learned how to do it, it was bliss. My wife learned to accept it, too.

When I stuck a $5 bill in one of the passports, usually the top one, the custom officer would show no emotion and just stamp our passports. One of the handlers would do a token cutting of the ropes, slice the tape on top of the boxes, and take a careful peep inside the box. One would even said, “Sorry po, sir. Protocol lang po.”

This “protocol” really came so handy when we went home one time and there were eight of us. That would be 16 boxes with I don’t remember how many carry-ons. With just the same $5, the custom officers just opened three boxes and off we went with boxes still neatly piled with no ropes tailing us. One of the officers was even courteous to say, “Sige na po, Sir. Welcome back.”

One time, I chanced flying back with another Filipino and his family. While on the plane, our discussion veered towards the custom scene and he was complaining about the rigors of it all. I told him about what I do to escape the malady. He said he would do the same.

I saw him again outside the terminal. While my boxes were piled on top of each other like a neat deck of cards, his family’s were in incongruous disarray. He was so furious. “Sabi mo, hindi mangyayari ito,” he said. “Nagsingit naman ako ng $1 ah!”

One dollar? I told myself, corruption also has standards you know. The custom officers must have been insulted that his disarrayed boxes appeared worse than those who might have not made “singit” at all.

Until now though, I keep convincing myself that I did not commit any bribery. I just accidentally left a $5 bill in one of the passports. When I retrieved the passports and the bill was no longer there, it must have dropped somewhere. And when one losses something, one should gain something greater.

And for this specific hassle in the terminal coming home, I am for bliss.

But this time, last January 15, my $5 bill was still “nakasingit” in my passport when I checked it. It didn’t drop anywhere. # nordis.net