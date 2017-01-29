As The Bamboos Sway: Lapu-Lapu as the national hero

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

In one of my earlier articles, I have said that Zambians have a different concept of Gat Lapu-Lapu. My Zambian students in Africa told me that what they have learned from school is that Lapu-Lapu is a barbarian who killed the famous Ferdinand Magellan because the Mactan savage warrior’s wife fell in love with Magellan and he was jealous.

They could not believe that Filipinos consider him a hero!

In fact, in my last visit to Mactan, Cebu, contemplating by his statue at a shrine built overlooking where he must have slain Magellan; I was thinking that he actually should be the Philippine National Hero. This should end the debate on whether Jose Rizal or Gat Andres Bonifacio should be the national hero.

With due respects to Jose Rizal and Andres Bonifacio, these are my reasons:

First Jose Rizal is a Made in America hero shoved into the throats of the Filipinos. In my earlier articles, I wrote that the Americans chose Rizal to be the Filipinos’ monumental hero because he was not for a bloody revolution. When he was writing against the Spanish regime, although he was exposing the exploitation of the Filipinos by the Spaniards, he was merely advocating equality with the Spaniards whereupon, the Filipinos could also be part of the Spanish Cortez which draws the policy on how to rule the Islands. Being on the upper echelon among Filipinos, if his advocacy was pushed, he would be among those who could be elected to be in the Spanish Cortez. Thus, he was just riding on the exploitation of the Filipinos to advance his own opportunistic interest. He would have been just part of the status quo, not change the exploited conditions of the majority of the Filipinos.

This is why the American colonialists, after subjugating the Filipinos in the early 1900s, voted for Rizal to be the national hero. They wanted the Filipinos to go for peaceful reforms like Jose Rizal. So, if one observes Rizal’s monument of the Luneta Park, there he is just standing peacefully with books in hand with no violence in his demeanor.

The colonialists voted against Andres Bonifacio because he advocated violent revolt. He could not be the National Hero because the Filipinos should not be inspired to revolt against the colonialists. However, for Bonifacio to raise the flag of the rebellion, he had to undergo a learning curve and was pushed by circumstances. Once the La Liga Filipina, an organization founded by Jose Rizal with Bonifacio as member, was considered seditious by the Spaniards, it was only then that Bonifacio was convinced that only armed revolution was the answer for Filipinos to achieve freedom. However, he still sought the advice of Jose Rizal who was against an armed uprising, considering it ridiculous. Bonifacio did not recognize at the outset that Rizal was a reform opportunist. Although Bonifacio also organized the Katipunan, he was only pushed to an early uprising because of the inadvertent discovery of the armed revolution by the Spaniards.

Compared to both Rizal and Bonifacio, Lapu-Lapu had no qualms fighting the Spaniards who were trampling on the Islands’ sacred shores. He had no opportunistic interests to be friendly with Magellan. He did not have to have a learning curve to see that the Spaniards were out to conquer his Island. The Spaniards were invaders PERIOD. They have to be fought against and, despite their less superior Kris and spears against the Spaniards’ sabers, lances, and cannons, Lapu-Lapu and his native warriors met and defeated Magellan’s men at the beach – before the Spaniards could further set foot inland.

It would seem that my Zambian students had the mental set that Lapu-Lapu was just a jealous barbarian because that it is how the superstructure, molded by colonialists all over the world, wants to paint anyone who resisted and resists subjugation. Even the Philippine educational system, initially designed and still persisting, by the American colonialists, although recognizing the Mactan battle event, considers Lapu-Lapu a mere footnote among the Philippine gallery of heroes.

His statue at Mactan, Cebu, shows Lapu-Lapu merely standing and holding his Kris and shield in a peaceful posed fashion. There is no fierceness in his demeanor. The paints on the statue are warped and disintegrating. The upkeep of the shrine is not worthy of a supposed veneration of who should be the national hero. I also remember that, at one time, Lapu-Lapu was honored or should I say insulted to have graced the face of a one centavo coin (now demonetized). What a tribute to a violent freedom fighter against invaders.

This, so the Filipinos would not have an idol, an inspiration, a model, an icon of someone who would not have any qualms in raising arms against foreign invaders.

The concept of my Zambian students on Lapu-Lapu and how most Filipinos perceive him as a footnote hero, as how those who dominate the status quo would want it, is holding so far to keep the Filipinos at bay.

I would like to believe that the Filipinos would soon realize what Lapu-Lapu really stood for. # nordis.net