UP Baguio to formally open Cordillera museum

By JEOFFREY MHAR LARUA

BAGUIO CITY — The University of the Philippines Baguio (UPB) will formally open its ethnographic museum, the Museo Kordilyera, on January 31.

According to museum director and anthropologist, Dr. Analyn Salvador-Amores, the museum will focus on the “collection, preservation, and display of objects associated with the unique societies and cultures of the Cordillera region,”

A first of its kind in the region, the museum, according to her, will serve as a repository of the “tangible and intangible heritage” of the region and will feature works dedicated to regional culture.

The museum, which saw its soft opening June last year, will feature three inaugural exhibits — a display on tattooing methods by Amores; an ethnographic photograph series by College of Arts and Communication (CAC) professor Roland Rabang, and an exhibit on anthropological studies in the region done by anthropologist Jules de Raedt, who also pioneered social sciences in neighboring Saint Louis Univresity.

The inaugural exhibits resulted from the curatorial work done by Amores, UPB Professor Emeritus Delfin Tolentino, Jr., College of Social Sciences (CSS) professor Victoria Diaz and archivist Cristina Villanueva. The curated selections, according to Amores, follows the ethnographic museum concept distinguished by “its integral connection to the scholarly work of the faculty from the different colleges of the university.”

Unique structure

Meanwhile, UPB’s Vice-Chancellor for Administration Jessica Cariño said that the museum’s structure follows the university’s policy of conforming to the terrain and topography for “sustainability and preservation ecology.”

‘Museo’ is a three-level structure, with only the reception level visible on the surface. Exhibit and curatorial spaces are located at the second and third level, together with an audio-visual room, an orientation area, and a museum shop and cafè.

The museum is part of an infrastructure development project initiated by the University's chancellor Raymundo Rovillos which also includes the construction of a college amphitheater, and new student residence halls.