Baguio dad wants police general declared persona non grata

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — A proposed resolution now pending at the Baguio City council seeks to declare a top ranking police officer in the Cordillera a persona non grata for abuse of authority.

Councilor Edgar Avila introduced a resolution seeking to declare Police Senior Superintendent Gregorio Lim, deputy regional director for administration of the Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCor), persona non grata for abuse of power.

Avila in his resolution said Lim caused the “unceremonial transfer” of SPO3 Alberto Tadeo of the Traffic Management Bureau (TMB) of the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) to Apayao.

“…while the transfer of personnel is a prerogative of the Philippine National Police and no doubt, uniformed personnel could not question the same, the proximate cause of the transfer of SP03Alberto Tadeo was his apprehension of the motor vehicle of S/Supt. Gregorio Lim, deputy regional director for administration, PNP-PRO-CAR who is so full of himself that he feels entitled to a privilege not given to ordinary citizens,” Avila’s resolution read.

According to the resolution, Tadeo stopped a private vehicle along Magsaysay Avenue, near the Baguio public market for violating the city’s number coding ordinance on December 21 where the driver and passenger of the vehicle introduced themselves as police officers detailed under Lim. Tadeo, after knowing they were fellow police officers did not issue a traffic citation but instead warned them for violating a traffic ordinance.

In the afternoon of the same day, Tadeo received an order from the office of Lim relieving him from BCPO and transferring him to Apayao.

Mayor Mauricio Domogan said he tried to talk to the city council not to pass the resolution and wait for him to talk to the police regional director about the matter. “I do not want this issue to blow out of proportion, so I hope to talk to the regional director first,” he said.

Domogan said the police director is still busy with some meetings in Manila. “We hope to resolve the issue this coming week,” he said.

A good policeman

Domogan said that Tadeo is known to be a good traffic officer and he has received recognition for his outstanding service. He said that drivers respect him for his strict implementation of traffic laws.

“He (Tadeo) even apprehends his own driver when he violates traffic laws,” Domogan said.

Tadeo is also a public utility vehicle operator.

“We are not defending Tadeo, if he indeed committed a mistake then let him atone for it,” Domogan said.

“But we should also admit our own shortcomings, this is not a one way traffic, we are all in government we should help each other implement the law, nobody is above the law,” Domogan added.

Domogan said there are upcoming big events in the city in the coming months and Tadeo is very much needed to help manage the traffic situation during these events. He mentioned the parade of Miss Universe candidates on January 18 and the Baguio Flower Festival in February.

Sanction

In a statement emailed to the media on January 6, Police Supt Marcelo Polig, information officer of PROCor, said Tadeo was being sanctioned for his “articulated comments” against the two other police officers detailed under Lim after he flagged them down for violating traffic laws. “The relief of SPO3 Alberto C. Tadeo from the Traffic Management Office, Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) is a matter of sanction which is in line with the PNP Internal Disciplinary Machinery to impose appropriate disciplinary action to erring personnel and in order for him not to interfere and influence the conduct of investigation,” Polig’s statement read.

In an earlier interview on January 5, Police refused to comment on the issue saying that Tadeo’s case was under investigation. # nordis.net