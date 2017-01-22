Baguio dad urges Duterte to make BCDA, CJHDevCo comply with contract

By ALDWIN QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — A proposed resolution now pending at the city council is urging President Rodrigo Duterte to order the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) and its private developer Camp John Hay Development Corporation (CJHDevCo), to comply with their contractual obligations under Baguio City Council Resolution no. 362, series of 1994.

The resolution, introduced by Councilor Arthur Allad-iw also asked CJHDevCo to directly remit its annual lease rentals to the BCDA (75%) and the city government (25%).

Resolution no. 362 has set 19 Conditionalities for the development of the 247-hectare Camp John Hay Military Reservation.

The conditionalities included the 25% annual share of the city from the lease of the area and also the segregation of the 14 barangays surrounding the area from the area covered under the John Hay Special Economic Zone (JHSEZ).

“The city of Baguio has been deprived of its unremitted accumulated share of more or less a billion pesos from lease rentals for the commercial operation of Camp John Hay because of the legal dispute between BCDA and CJHDevCo,” Allad-iw stated in his proposed resolution.

He added that the non-remittance of the lease rentals affected the city’s development. He mentioned that funds from the lease rentals could have funded much needed infrastructure developments such as socialized housing among others.

RA 7227 gave power to BCDA for the development of all former US Military bases after the Philippine Senate rejected in 1992 the extension of US Military bases stay in the country. The Camp John Hay area was a part of the US Military facilities which housed the Voice of America communication facility.

In 1994, Presidential Proclamation 420 designated 247 hectares of the 686 hectares camp as the John Hay Special Economic Zone. In 1996, the BCDA entered into a lease agreement with CJHDevCo covering the 247 ha and incorporating city Resolution 362.

Allad-iw pointed out in his resolution that two decades after a larger portion of the JHSEZ remained undeveloped.

“The much delayed development of the JHSEZ has been worsened by the legal battle between the BCDA and CJHDevCo over contractual and financial issues placing the national and local government, the 14 barangays and the businesses and locators at the JHSEZ at the losing end,” he stated in his proposed resolution.

Allad-iw explained the JHSEZ is part of the Camp John Hay forest reservation that spans 14 heavily populated barangays. These barangays should be segregated from the special economic zone as provided for in the 19 conditionalities, but until today 13 of the 14 barangays remained unsergregated.

Allad-iw is hopeful that the Duterte administration will respond positively.