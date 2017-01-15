As The Bamboos Sway: Yolanda, the singer

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

Since I met Yolanda ‘Yolly’ dela Torre in the late 1990’s and heard her sing, I have often wondered what would have happened to the likes of Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos and their later contemporaries if Yolly stayed in the Philippines with her then flourishing singing career. Unlike most her contemporaries, when Yolly sings, her voice has the power to compel the soul to enter into a deep recess of serenity and for one to be in sublime submission to listen to the very last note of her renditions. As such, as we say in the street vernacular, ‘siguro pinataob niya yung lahat na mga kasabay niya’.

Yolly’s career spiraled to heights in the early 70’s in the Philippines. She was in the era of erstwhile rising singing stars like Merci Molina, Lirio Vital, Hajji Alejandro, Rico Puno, and Florence Aguilar. Only the early knocking of an opportunity to sing abroad ahead of most of her contemporaries forked out what could have been, perhaps, a setting for Yolly to have had waves of shrieking fans; splashed images of herself on glistening front covers of Philippine periodicals; been swooned upon as she crooned for T.V. fans; or been associated with praises, ‘tsismis’, and other spices to drum popularity in contemporary Philippine show business.

But what could have been is, of course, different from what had happened.

Enamored with her singing prowess, talent agents flooded her with offers, most glittering of which were from Japan, Singapore, and Guam. She initially chose Guam.

This started to draw the curtain down from her legion of growing fans; away from George Canseco, song-writer of the “Kapantay ay Langit” fame who also wrote the title song sang by Yolly for the movie “Pang-umaga, Pangtanghali, at Panggabi.” From then on, while she earned raves in Guam and later on in Japan, mere paragraphs or token lines in Philippines periodicals took notice of Yolly until she became a footnote.

But she kept on singing. Getting married in Guam and having a daughter, Krisitna Kai, she kept on singing. Even as, eventually, an immigrant into the United States and based in Oxnard, California, she graced Philippine occasions, weddings, birthdays, and the like. No request for her to sing at any occasion is less than previous ones.

Blessed with her talent, Yolly started to sing in public during her elementary days. There were no contests that she knew of that she did not participate in and did not win. No plea from her parents for her to pursue a more ‘normal’ professional course dissuaded her from her dream of singing. She took a major course in voice culture and music at the Philippine Women’s University in the Manila. Winning the Philippine National Demo singing contest launched Yolly into professionalism. All she had to do was select the best contract offers that included from leading hotels and dancing spots in major cities in the Islands.

Yolly, the singer, is also a very amiable person. With her staccato of Capizian accent, she has a million tales to tell not only about her past career but also of her life drawn experiences. One’s first few minutes with her seem to be moments of being her life-long friend. Her close friend, Florence Aguilar describes her as having “No enemies. And she will tell you to stop when you start bad mouthing anyone. Buhay pa yan pero angel na yan.”

It would seem that the only saddest part in Yolly’s life is the death of her only daughter, Kristina Kai who had left her with five grandchildren. The oldest of the grandchildren, Brian, is with the US Marines, Lissa is taking up a nursing course in Boise University, Trinitee and Kalissa are both in high school, and the youngest, Rodney ‘Mikey’, is in 5th grade.

Yolly’s outlook in life helps, however, to overcome her grief. “What can we do if it is the Lord’s will,” she sighs.

“He does things for a reason and He controls everything. We have to accept whatever He decides for us for as He created us, He alone decides when to take us back,” she added.

While reminiscing about Kai, one can almost glean in Yolly’s eyes a vision – that when she, too, passes through the veil, she will be the leading voice in a choir of angels with Kai on the piano performing celestial concerts.

For indeed, once a chanteuse, always a chanteuse.