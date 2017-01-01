As The Bamboos Sway: Resolutions, Sodom and Gamorrah

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

2017 New Year’s first day happens to be a Sunday. Our Church’s leadership had assigned me and Au, my wife, to speak at our service on this day. Guess what the topic would be on? But, of course! On Resolutions. Oh! Brother, I said to myself ‘What a hackneyed subject.’ How else could you say the trite lines: Resolve to change our ways for the better; Resolutions are made to be broken and how to prevent them from being so; Blah the blah the blah?

The assignment, however, came with two recommended readings. One of them was on a talk by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, one of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. His talk – The Best is Yet to Be – was given on January 13, 2009 at a Brigham Young University devotional address. He said in his opening paragraph: “The start of a new year is the traditional time to take stock of our lives and see where we are going measured against the backdrop of where we have been. I don’t want to talk about New Year’s resolutions, but I do want to talk about the past and the future, with an eye toward any time of transition and change in our lives – and those moments come virtually every day.”

That he did not “want to talk about New Year’s resolutions” made me feel I was not alone in avoiding this topic. His reference, however, to Luke 17:32 – “Remember Lot’s wife” – sort of sent a disconcerting treble in my mind. What does a woman who turned into a pillar of salt when she looked back at the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah have to do with the talk “about the past and the future, with an eye toward any time of transition and change in our lives?”

Just to reiterate, the scriptures tell us that because of the evilness of the people in Sodom and Gomorrah, God has sent two angels to warn Lot to flee the city with his wife and two daughters before the Lord unleashes His fury to destroy the City. They did flee at daybreak the following morning whereupon in Genesis 19-24-25, it says “The Lord rained upon Sodom and Gomorrah brimstone and fire from the Lord out of heaven; And he overthrew those cities.” Before then, the Lord had specifically commanded for them, saying in Genesis 19-17, “Escape for thy life…Look not behind thee” but in Genesis 19:26, it says: “But his wife looked back from behind him” and she became a pillar of salt.

Going back to the story, we glean these facts: 1. Sodom and Gomorrah is destroyed due to the evilness of the people. Evilness should stand for all kinds of negative activities of men: fornication, cheating, drunkenness, stealing, murder, lying, being proud, condescension, etc. Name the negative, and sinful activity, Sodom and Gomorrah had them. 2. One can infer that anything negative or sinful gives earthly temporary gratification to those who indulge in them. 3. One must shun negativity or sinfulness or suffer the ire of God. 4. There is a command to escape situations or atmosphere of sinfulness. If you stay within Sodomic or Gomorrahic (word coinage mine) situations, chances are you will be engulfed in the destruction. Be not be among negative circles or you shall absorb their likeness and suffer the destruction. 5. When the Lord commands, obedience is paramount. 6. Disobedience has consequences.

Given the above, Elder Holland says this of Lot’s wife, who disobeyed: “She wasn’t just looking back. In her heart, she wanted to go back. It would appear that even before she was past the city limits, she was already missing what Sodom and Gomorrah had offered her.” For us, mortals, we had been promised the bliss of heaven if we avoid negativity, yet we “still hope to keep a summer cottage in Babylon.”

Moreover, “it is possible that Lot’s wife looked back with resentment toward the Lord for what He was asking her to leave behind…So, it isn’t just that she looked back; she looked back longingly. In short, her attachment to the past outweighed her confidence in the future.”

And she turned into a pillar of salt.

Literally, a pillar of salt is dangerous to our health. While dabs of pinches of salt are necessary to maintain the PH of our bodies apart from making our food palatable, pillars of salt are dangerous to our health. For one thing, salt will maintain its being sodium chloride even when chemically mixed with other substances. Thus, if you eat too much salt, your blood and water body content will thicken making them hard to pass through your arteries. This raises your blood pressure which leads to greater strain on your heart, kidneys and brain. This can lead to heart attacks, strokes, dementia and kidney stones.

Thus, as the New Year 2017, there is just one resolution that we should really be doing if we have not yet done so and internalized. We should try, in the words of Elder Holland, “to benefit from a proper view of what has gone before, I plead with you not to dwell on days now gone nor to yearn vainly for yesteryears, however good those yesterdays may have been. The past is to be learned from but not lived on. We look back to claim the embers from glowing experiences but not the ashes.”

Applying these to relationships, bury the bolos and don’t unearth them. They can only hurt your love ones, making you stuck in the past and unable to move forward. Make peace as a principle with those you could make peace with.

However, be cautious with those who or what that are still bent on making you harm. You cannot look back at them for, like Sodom and Gomorrah, they will turn you into a Pillar of Salt. This could be exploitative relationships or harmful drugs or habits that are inimical to relationships or health.

To reiterate, there are two ways to look at the past. One is to learn from them so we could better our future. The other is to dwell in them, making them hitching posts for where we will be, sadly, forever stuck.

So, for the New Year and years to come, dabs of salt are okay but avoid those pillars which lead to shackling status quo in the evils of Sodom and Gomorrah.

Happy New Year.