As The Bamboos Sway: A foolish old man of the Cordilleras

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

www.nordis.net



This is a chapter in the author’s novel, Cordillera Red Rising. — Ed

Long, long ago even before Chidlawan’s ancestors were born and the mountains were younger, there lived a chief called Arak-O. He is the greatest of all the chiefs in the mountains. His good looks enamored him to many wives. The tattoos that told the countless wars he won snaked over his huge chest and arms.

It used to be that the Igorots could not sprout rice or any crops because the mountains were steep and no flat lands could be found. The forests did not also bear enough fruits. There were no boars, birds, nor deer.

Arak-O asked the anito gods what they should do, saying, “What should we do so we do not go hungry?”

The anitos, through voices through the clouds, replied “Tell your people to carve the mountains into payyews. These will be the fields where you could sprout rice and other plants.”

“But how could we make payyews when the mountains are steep,” Arak-O wondered.

“Carve the faces of the mountains into flat lands retained by walls of stones.”

“But, how…?”

“It starts with the first stone from below the mountains.”

Though reluctant, but obedient, Arak-O obeyed, saying, “if it is your wish, then I will follow.”

So, the chief called the other chiefs of all the villagers for a gimong and told them what the anitos have ordered them to do.

Invariably, the chiefs and other villagers resisted, saying “That is impossible. There is no way we could carve these mountains into payyews.” Even his sons called Arak-O foolish.

In his desire, however, to save his people and wanting to fulfill his promise to the anitos, Arak-O started, alone, to carve the mountains. He carried upon his shoulder a stone and then another from below the river up the mountains. After several days, stone after stone, slab after slab, a wall rose to as high as a tree.

After several more moons, Arak-O carried more stones up the mountains and more walls rose to as high as trees.

Seeing the walls and seeing the persistence of their father, his sons changed their hearts and began to help him. Soon, many more walls filled the faces of the mountains. Soon, there were enough walls which retained a flat land for Arak-O’s family. They started to plow the land and were able to sprout rice from the field.

Seeing Arak-O’s harvest, the other chiefs stopped calling him foolish. They enjoined their tribes to help carve the mountains. Soon, terrace upon terrace rose like ladders with which one could climb to the skies. Soon, flat lands were all over the faces of the mountains which sprouted golden bushels of rice that sparkled with the gleaming sun. Birds came for the scraps of grain and they carried, too, seeds for trees to grow to make the forest thick. Fruits dangled from every branch and boars and deer became aplenty. The river also teemed with fishes silver and gold.

And the people, too, made tapoy wine from their harvested rice and drank to celebrate their blessings.

Arak-O thanked no end the anitos who had advised him well on what he should do to save his people. He even raised a cup of tapoy in their honor. “Thank you, great anitos for all your blessings.”

After so many, many moons, however, because there was so much food, the people became lazy. Why should they work when food were just there to be picked? Soon, they did not do anything else but drink tapoy the whole day and night of their lives.

They drank until the anitos got worried.

They got worried that they called on Arak-O. “Warn your people,” the anitos told the chief. “They have to stop drinking and work. Otherwise, someday, all your blessings we will get back.”

Arak-O promised, “I will do as you say.”

He, however, was drunk when he made the promise. He forgot his promise. He even forgot that the anitos spoke to him. He did not warn the people and, with them, just kept on drinking tapoy and being lazy day and night.

The anitos got very angry and decided to punish the people. They sent their forces to sow scourge all over the mountains. Thunder roared and lightning zoomed to set trees ablaze. Charred, the trees tumbled to the ground with all their fruits scattering to be molded into rottenness. The boars and deer fled into more friendly forests far, far away. Torrents of rain pounded with snorting winds. Rice stalks, drenched, waved goodbye as they drowned in the tempest. Then the sun scorched the earth with all its might that the earth cracked dry. So angered was the sun that it even dried the river and all the fish wiggled themselves to their last gasps.

Swiftly, the once endowed land turned into a barren misery.

With all the hunger and thirst, Arak-O remembered the anitos. Seeing the misery of the people, he pleaded with the gods. “Oh! Great ones, please forgive us from our transgressions and show us the way to make amends.”

But no voices from the anitos through the clouds were ever heard again.

Realizing that all was his fault, Arak-O cried and cried. He cried every day and every night. He never ceased to cry until he gasped his last.

And even in his grave, he cried.

His crying finally melted the hearts of the anitos. They felt his remorse and his love for his people that sent him to forever cry.

One day, from the grave of Arak-O, a tear sprang from beneath the earth. The tear was followed by more tears which turned into a spring. The spring turned into a stream that soon rumbled into a river – the Great Arak-O River.

Once again, the land became fertile. The forests became thick with fruits and the boars and deer came back.

And so it was that Arak-O became the Great Crying Anito – the source of life, the giver of life, the creator of life on the face of the earth. # nordis.net