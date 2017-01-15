50th IB troopers harass Kalinga villagers

By JPAK (PR)

www.nordis.net

TABUK, Kalinga — The officers of the 50th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army harassed, intimidated and belittled representatives of Western Uma, Lubuagan, and members of the Justice and Peace Advocates of Kalinga (JPAK) at their headquarters in Kapanikian, Camalog, Pinukpuk on January 10.

JPAK and ten representatives of Western Uma trooped and sought audience at the headquarters of the 50th IBPA to submit the peoples declaration demanding the pull out of soldiers stationed specifically in Western Uma.

Previously, the community had sent a petition making the same demands but nothing happened, it was not acted on by the PA officers. For one year and two months, the soldiers were encamped in civilian homes and public facilities in Ag-agama, Western Uma, Lubuagan, Kalinga despite the villagers’ continued clamor for pull-out.

The community petition and the peoples’ declaration were formulated because of numerous human rights violations committed by the soldiers including threat, harassment, intimidation, endangering civilian population, political persecution against community leaders, and disrespect for their women.

Instead of reading the demands of the people, two officers at the military camp started yelling at the Uma folk, JPAK members, including a London based film maker who was just documenting the process. The two officers kept on yelling at the film maker demanding her to delete the video clip and that they will sue her for breach of security.

The rights group and the Uma folks tried to assert that they just want the battalion to heed their demand for military pull-out. However, the officers kept on dismissing the issue and accusing to be supporters of the New Peoples Army.

After intimidating the rights group and the people of Western Uma, the battalion officers refused to officially receive the peoples’ declaration.

One of the community representatives whose son is a victim of grave threat and intimidation by the soldiers encamped in their village said he felt belittled. “No umay da iti ili mi ket marespeto da met. Apay nga no adda ti reklamo nga idatag kaniada ket kasla laeng nga aso ti panagtrato da,” (Whenever they come to our village, we treat them with respect. Why do they have to treat us like dogs when we are only presenting our complaints?) he said.

He lamented that the 50th IBPA were belittling them as human beings and as a people. He however kept a firm resolve to continue fighting for their rights. He said that despite the harassment, and the disrespect, they will stand their ground. They will continue to call for the pull-out at any other official opportunity.

The group had their petition received at the governor’s office, vice governor’s office, and at the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP). They will also send it to as many government offices, Church groups, and civil society organizations. # nordis.net

Note: Names of the people from Western Uma, Lubuagan, Kalinga, the film maker, and representatives of JPAK will not be disclosed to avoid further harassment.