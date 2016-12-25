Youthspeak: In the eyes of an “ading”

By DIVINE LORAINE PEÑAFLOR

“Nakita ko po iyong helicopter na papunta kay Ka Mando.”

During the second day of the medical mission at Poblacion, Lacub, Abra, where I went as part of the media team, Congresswoman Arlene Brosas of Gabriela Women’s Partylist and sister of Lacub martyr Recca Monte, Jang Monte Hernandez, had an opportunity to play with the local kids.

When Cong. Brosas asked the kids to draw how they see their community, some of the kids’ drawings were eye openers. In the said activity, we saw the civil war in the eyes of small children.

Most of the drawings made by the kids, if not abstracts, show that they are very much aware of two opposing forces in the Philippines. One is that of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) and its armed wing, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and on the otherside is the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) with the New People’s Army (NPA).

For almost fifty years, the civil war has been going on and the struggle to achieve a better society without oppression is still alive. As the peace talks between the GRP and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) resumed in August this year, the hopes for a better future rose.

Maybe for the people in the urban area like us, waking up to a cold morning is already a struggle; however, for these kids, who grew up to the sounds of the ongoing war, the real struggle is not just about what they should wear everyday, but rather, how to survive in this harsh world; and how to ensure that tomorrow will be a better day.

The kids of Lacub knew Ka Mando. He could have been their playmate or teacher. They knew that he was a member of the NPA and they knew that he was brutally killed by the AFP.

One of the kids’ drawing showed two sides: one with “NPA” written on it and the other with “kaaway” (enemy) written on it. These kids do not consider the NPAs an enemy. Through these kids, who experienced the effects of the civil war most, we see who the allies and enemies are.

As we continue claiming and saying “ang kabataan ang pag-asa ng bayan”, we should also listen to them; to those who are born to the sound of bombs and gunshots and to those who wake up with the difficult reality slapping their faces everyday. They do not need a college degree to know what is wrong from what is right. Moreover, they do not need decades to determine who their enemies and allies are. One brutally-killed friend is enough. # nordis.net