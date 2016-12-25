Weekly Reflections: Doing God’s mission in the world

By REV. LUNA DINGAYAN

www.nordis.net

“You yourselves judge which is right in God’s sight – to obey you or to obey God; for we cannot stop speaking of what we ourselves have seen and heard” – Acts 4:19-20

The church is God’s mission in the world. A church without a mission is not a church at all. Perhaps, it is a non-government organization or a social club, but not the church of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The distinguished Swiss theologian Emil Brunner said, “The Church exists by mission as fire exists by burning.” The church has no mission of her own apart from the mission of God. In other words, the church derives her mission from the mission of God.

A Biblical story

Our text for reflection tells us about how the church spread throughout the Greco-Roman world through mission work (cf. Acts 4:1-22). In Chapters 3 and 4 of the Book of Acts, we read a story about Apostles Peter and John. As they entered the Temple to pray, they saw a lame man begging for money. In the name of Jesus Christ our Lord, the two apostles healed the lame man. And those who witnessed the event were greatly amazed.

Peter and John took the opportunity to proclaim the message of Jesus’ life and death. But they were still speaking when the Temple guards arrived and arrested these two apostles and imprisoned them. However, many of those who heard the good news believed – about five thousand men.

Then, Peter and John were questioned before the Jewish Council, even as they courageously testified for Christ. The leaders of Jerusalem were greatly surprised to witness the courage of the two apostles, knowing that they were not highly educated; they were just ordinary men. But nevertheless, they warned Peter and John to stop speaking in Jesus’ name.

Empowered by the Holy Spirit, these two apostles, however, responded saying: “You yourselves judge which is right in God’s sight – to obey you or to obey God; for we cannot stop speaking of what we ourselves have seen and heard” (vs.19-20).

The Jewish authorities would like to punish Peter and John, but they could not do it because of the people. They might rise up in protest. And so, they could not do otherwise but to release them.

Now, this Biblical story shows us what mission is all about. It could provide us some valuable insights concerning the work of mission.

Speaking out for the truth

First of all, the story tells us that to do mission is to speak out for the truth. Empowered by the Holy Spirit, Peter and John spoke courageously about the truth of Jesus life, death, and resurrection. Without fear and favor, they pointed to the powers-that-be in Jerusalem as the ones responsible for the mistrial, execution, and death of the man Jesus of Nazareth, whom God raised from the dead. Consequently, Peter and John were arrested; they were imprisoned; they were harassed and questioned before the Jewish Council.

Truly, an encounter with truth is oftentimes an encounter with suffering. In our world today, there are in fact torture chambers established to process truth into false confessions. There are investigations and trials being conducted to turn the truth into lies. And worst of all, there are killings being carried out to silence the truth. The wicked spiritual forces of this present age cannot withstand the truth. Truth is so naked that it must be covered with falsehood. Truth is so eloquent that it must be put to silence. This organized crime against the truth defiles our true humanity; it mocks the tears of people, and it defies the power of God’s love.

Truth is so bright and clear. But those who are blinded by the authority and power in their hands could not see it. At least, the leaders in Jerusalem saw it themselves. For the truth that the lame man was healed and restored into wholeness was right there in front of them. In fact, they could not help seeing it, my friends, because the man was standing right beside Peter and John.

This is something we should always remind ourselves: that we cannot quarrel against the truth. The bearers of truth may be arrested and imprisoned, like Peter and John, but the truth will always come out. This is our hope. This is our courage to be. For our God is a God of truth.

Taking people seriously

Moreover, the story also tells us that to do mission is to take people seriously.

People are the basic force for the building up of new Christian communities. This is the reason why the disciples directed their proclamations of the truth of Christ to the people themselves. And thousands of them believed the Good News. And because of people’s power, the Jewish authorities were not able to punish Peter and John.

People have the truth. Of course, people commit mistakes. As a matter fact, they have committed mistakes many times before. Perhaps, we remember the story of the Golden Calf in the Old Testament. In the absence of Moses, the people persuaded their acting leader, Aaron, to make a Golden Calf to serve as their god (Ex. 32).

People can be manipulated by certain power groups for certain vested interest. This was the case of the crowd who welcomed Jesus into Jerusalem shouting hosannas, but demanded his death shortly afterwards simply because of the manipulation of Jewish authorities. We must not make idols of people. People are not gods. We must remember this always in our theology of people.

However, there are situations wherein people have the truth. These are situations wherein people are condemned to poverty, exploitation and hopelessness, or even death. This is where God seeks to exercise the power of hope. This is where we could most likely encounter our Living God. This is where we could discover the imperatives of our faith. For God takes up the cause of the suffering people as His own, and calls us to be His partners in this missionary task. It is in being with people and learning from them that we discover what God is telling us to do our present time.

Obeying God rather than men

And finally, the story also tells us that to do mission is to obey God rather than men. Peter and John were commanded by the Jewish authorities to stop all preaching in the name of Jesus. However, they answered full of courage and faith that if and when they were required to choose between the will of God and the decree of men, they have no other choice but to obey God.

This reminds us of Bishop Desmund Tutu of the Anglican Church of South Africa. He is a very small person, but perhaps he towers above us in terms of his faith and obedience to Christ. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize due to his active involvement in the movement against the Apartheid Policy of their government. By the way, Apartheid, as we know, is a policy that violently discriminates against the black people of South Africa. It is a policy that led to the death of hundreds of children in the townships of Johannesburg and Soweto. Because of his participation in the anti-apartheid movement, Bishop Tutu was arrested many times.

However, it was because of his efforts and those people like him that led to the abolition of this policy and restored to the black people of Africa an equal status with the whites. In one of his most celebrated arrests, he was brought before the Minister of Defense of South Africa. And in that confrontation, Bishop Tutu said to the Minister of Defense: “Mr. Minister”, he said, “let me remind you that you are not god; you are just a man. And one day, your name will just be a faint scribble in the pages of history while the name of Jesus Christ our Lord will live forever.”

Oftentimes, obedience to God rather than men would make us live a very dangerous life. But then, it is also such kind of life that brings hope in the midst of hopelessness, and life in the midst of death.

Call of the hour

Hence, the call of the hour is a call for us to do God’s mission in the midst of a world that seems to be dominated by the wicked spiritual forces of this present age. This means to offer ourselves for the cause of fulfilling God’s saving act in the world: to become bearers of God’s truth in a society dominated by lies and deceit; to become instruments of God’s love and forgiveness in a community wherein to deny one’s self, one’s pride, and one’s hatred is the hardest thing to do.

Our world today needs men and women who are willing to manifest the love of God in a world of hatred and greed, and transform it into a world of peace, of justice and of love. This, I believe, is our historic task. This is our mission – the mission of God in our world today.

This call to do God’s mission requires from us genuine repentance and renewal. And this reminds us of the story of Zacchaeus in the Gospel of Luke (Lk. 19:1-10). He was a chief tax collector, a rich man, yet small person not only in physical appearance, but also in moral stature. People considered him a sinner. And at that time, no respectable person would ever become a guest to the home of a sinner. Zacchaeus may be rich in terms of wealth, but poor in terms of friends.

People’s hatred against tax collectors, like Zacchaeus, was somehow legitimate. Tax collectors at that time were perceived to be cheats and traitors. They were regarded as plunderers of their own people and collaborators of the Roman colonial government. Indeed, how miserable life can be, even if you have gained the whole world, but you lost your own soul.

But Zacchaeus somehow felt the emptiness of his own life. He might have heard about Jesus’ friendship with sinners, like himself. Who knows, Jesus might be able to see him and might also accept him as his friend. And so, he had that strong desire to see Jesus. This was shown by the fact that he ran ahead of the crowd and climbed a sychamore tree to see Jesus, who was going to pass that way.

True enough, Jesus looked up and said to him, “Hurry down, Zacchaeus, because I must stay in your house today.” What a great joy Zacchaeus might have felt when he heard these words. The Scripture says that Zacchaeus hurried down and welcomed Jesus with great joy. Perhaps, this was the first time in his life that someone like Jesus would like to come to his house.

The story shows that when we have strong desire to see Jesus in our life, we would realize that he himself is urgently seeking for us. The joy of being with Jesus and be accepted by him radically changed Zacchaeus way of life. He stood up and said to Jesus, “Listen, Sir! I will give one half of my belongings to the poor, and if I have cheated anyone, I will pay back four times as much.” Then, Jesus said to him, “Salvation has come to this house today.”

Salvation means not only giving back completely what we have unjustly and dishonestly taken from other people, but more importantly to have a changed way of life – change from a life of selfishness and greed to a life of selflessness and sharing.

Evangelical church leaders have shamefully lamented that despite the fact that we have so many churches in our country today we have become one of the most corrupt countries in Southeast Asia. Where have we failed? They asked.

I do believe: it is right here! We thought that salvation is just simply accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior and be baptized, and that’s all! We have failed to see that salvation means a complete change in our way of life, in the way we relate with other people. We have failed to see that salvation means sharing what we have and what we are to those in need. We have failed to see that salvation makes us selfless, and not selfish.

Hence, there is a big gap between faith and practice, between religion and ethics. This is what Fr. Jaime Bulatao calls “split-level Christianity”.

It is important to note that Jesus said to Zacchaeus, “Today, salvation has come to this house”. This shows that salvation comes not only to an individual person, but to the whole house, to the whole church, to the whole community, to the whole country. Indeed, genuine salvation should transform a whole house, a whole church, a whole community, a whole country; not only an individual person.

If the work of salvation – the work of mission – stops with the individual person, that individual person who claims to have been saved would tend to become self-righteous, like the Scribes and Pharisees. Salvation must be communal; for unless we change our understanding of salvation – our understanding of mission – to include social transformation and social responsibility we may be the most religious country in the world, yet the most corrupt. # nordis.net