Teachers, education officials forge unities

BAGUIO CITY — Teacher representatives from the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) led by National Secretary-general Raymond Basilio and officials of the Department of Education (DepEd) here led by Regional Director Dr. Beatriz Torno reached substantive agreements during a courtesy call and dialogue on December 12, 2016.

ACT is a progressive, militant, and nationalist organization of teachers, academic non-teaching personnel and non-academic non-teaching personnel having two representatives in the 16th Congress.

Several issues were laid on the table by the teachers party-list such as performance-based bonuses (PBB), typhoon-affected teachers, hardship allowance, loyalty pay. Also discussed were matters on the democratic and employment rights of teachers particularly representation in committees and hiring and promotion. Also presented were local concerns in Baguio, Ifugao, and Mountain Province and specific cases like unjust contributions during district and provincial sports meet.

Torno responded positively and expressed her support to the proposals and ideals of ACT.

“Please campaign for more members and work hard for your accreditation, so that we can fully support and rest assured, we will work together,” Torno said.

She also guaranteed that the output of the discussions will be forwarded and put in the agenda of the next meeting of the Regional Management Committee (MANCOM). Initial plans and schedules were also set during the dialogue ensuring the continuation of the cooperation between the two offices.

The dialogue was also attended by new ACT-CAR Union President Remegio Tomas. Part of the new set of officers of the regional chapter of the teachers group were Daniel Tayaban (Vice President), Minda Alsiyang (Secretary), Marian Imelda Espejo (Treasurer), Cornelia Dumagto (Auditor), and division representatives to the council Ariel Soloman Martes (Abra), Myrien (Apayao), Rufino Domillo Jr (Baguio City), Geraldine Tinaza (Benguet), Nardo Dinamling (Ifugao), Charles Mabila (Kalinga), Gary Dulag (Mountain Province), and Leonardo Egalan (Tabuk City).

Before the dialogue the regional union conference hosted by the Cordillera chapter of ACT was just concluded.