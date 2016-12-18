People’s heroes honored in HR day murals

By BAZOO DE JESUS

BAGUIO CITY — In commemoration of International Human Rights Day last December 10 at the Igorot Garden, local artists and culturati united to craft murals honoring Cordillera heroes and the people’s struggle for just and lasting peace.

Members of the Baguio Artists Initiative headed the creation of the “Murals for Peace” which depicted the plight and suffering of the basic masses and the collective strife for justice and peace.

Alongside the call to free all political prisoners, illustrations of six faces, representing six heroes of the Cordillera people, were etched on both murals.

One was Macliing Dulag, the mass-leader from Kalinga who led the ranks of the Igorot in the fight against the destructive Chico River Dam Project at the height of Martial Law.

Dulag was murdered in his home by forces of the military on April 24, 1980, a day that has since been marked by the people as Cordillera Day.

Other faces stenciled into the mural are those of Rafael Markus Bangit, a respected pangat of the Malbong tribe in Kalinga who was shot to death on June 8, 2006 and James Balao, a founding member of the Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA) who was abducted by state-sponsored elements on September 17, 2008.

To this day, their friends, relatives, and colleagues continue to seek justice for Bangit and Balao and other victims of political killing and enforced disappearance.

The artists also gave tribute to Arnold Jaramillo, Recca Monte, and Engr. Fidela Bugarin-Salvador, who were brutally killed along with four others by elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Lacub, Abra on September 4, 2014.

As red warriors of the New People’s Army (NPA), Jaramillo and Monte were beloved and respected by the masses in the area, while Salvador, then monitoring projects in the area, worked at the Cordillera Disaster Response and Development Services (CorDisRDS).

Their inhumane deaths at the hands of AFP are concrete proofs of the fascist State’s utter disregard for human rights and justice.

Students and youth from universities, communities, and cultural formations like Dap-ayan ti Kultura iti Kordilyera (DKK) joined in drawing and painting the works of art which served as the backdrop for that night’s cultural gathering and concert.

Murals for Peace was part of “Kannawidan para iti Kappia”, a day-long commemoration of Human Rights Day organized by DKK, CPA, Tongtongan ti Umili (TTU), Cordillera Human Rights Alliance (CHRA), and College Editors Guild of the Philippines (CEGP). # nordis.net